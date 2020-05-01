Dollar General Workers Are Getting an Additional $25 Million in Bonuses

Dollar General is boosting bonuses for workers as they continue to serve customers and fulfill orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based retailer announced today its plans to devote an additional $25 million to retail, distribution and fleet employee bonuses. It brings the company’s total investment in “employee appreciation bonuses” to roughly $60 million.

“We understand the work our teams are doing every day makes a real difference in the lives of our neighbors and communities who depend on us to provide a reliable, affordable and nearby shopping experience,” said CEO Todd Vasos. “Our employees continue to demonstrate the strength of our mission of serving others and remain united every day to serve our customers.”

The bonuses would apply to all full- and part-time workers across the discount chain’s stores, fulfillment centers and private fleet who were employed as of today. On March 24, Dollar General announced a $35 million investment in bonuses for employees who performed work during a six-week period beginning in mid-March.

The company has been staffing up over the past month: It made plans to hire 50,000 more workers by the end of April as it keeps up with “the heightened demand for household essentials” caused by the health crisis. (Dollar General currently operates more than 16,300 stores across 45 states in the U.S., along with 17 distribution centers and five cold-storage facilities.)

As part of the safety measures it has implemented to protect employees, the retailer said it continues to provide face masks and disposable gloves to employees. It added that it was observing social distancing guidelines and employing enhanced cleaning protocols at its properties. It also shared that plans were underway to install roughly 40,000 sneeze guards across the chain.

What’s more, Dollar General is making a $250,000 donation to its Dollar General Employee Assistance Foundation, which offers financial aid to workers experiencing hardships amid the outbreak.