20 Million Loyal Shoppers & Pandemic-Fueled Fitness Craze Helped Dick’s Deliver ‘Unbelievable’ Q2

Analysts don’t often offer up genuine praise on earnings conference calls, but Dick’s stellar second-quarter performance truly wowed Wall Street.

Shares were up more than 15% at market close today after the company blew past estimates and indicated that momentum was continuing.

“I really don’t have a word for a quarter like this. It’s pretty unbelievable,” said Robert Ohmes, an analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, during the Q&A portion of Dick’s second-quarter conference call today.

Executives outlined several key reasons why Dick’s is firing on all cylinders — starting with the 20 million active users engaged with the retailer’s ScoreCard loyalty program. These customers accounted for more than 70% of sales during Q2.