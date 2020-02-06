Two Ten Appoints President and CEO Seven Months After Neal Newman’s Exit

Seven months after Neal Newman exited his post, has announced a replacement for the role of president and CEO.

The nonprofit announced today that Shawn Osborne has been appointed to the position, effective Feb. 17.

Newman departed the organization in early July after eight years as president, leaving David DiPasquale in the interim position. (DiPasquale had been an active Two Ten board member for three decades and also previously chaired the organization’s board of directors.)

Osborne’s appointment comes just two months after Two Ten met its ambitious goal of raising $4 million to aid shoe families in crisis. Marking its 80th anniversary, the Waltham, Mass.-based organization hosted a VIP dinner at the Intrepid Air & Space Museum in New York, which was attended by around 500 executives from the industry who collectively pledged $1 million worth of donations — added to the $3 million that had been previously raised.

With that support, Two Ten said it will be able to continue to provide emergency financial assistance, natural disaster recovery aid, referral services, educational scholarships and many other programs to benefit shoe people across the country.

During the dinner, outgoing Two Ten chairman Greg Tunney also handed over the mantle of leadership to Debbie Ferrée, president and vice chairman of Designer Brands.

“There’s no other industry that has a nonprofit that actually and effectively concentrates on its own. We really do help people get back on their feet. It oftentimes is the last lifeline that individuals have before they can’t put food on their table, they can’t pay their mortgage, they can’t pay their bills,” Ferrée told FN in November. “So the way I look at Two Ten is not as a business transaction but as a connection to those in our community who have met desperation and need help greatly.”

