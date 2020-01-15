Timberland President Jim Pisani Steps Down

Jim Pisani is stepping down as Timberland’s global brand president, VF Corp. announced today.

The outdoor brand said in a statement that Pisani, who assumed the post in August 2016, is exiting his role to move to the Midwest to be closer to his family.

“Jim is an extremely talented leader who has left an indelible mark on the Timberland brand and VF overall during his time here,” said Martino Scabbia Guerrini, VF Corp. EMEA region group president, in a statement. “Today we have a strong foundation and leadership team in place to guide us into the future. We understand and support Jim’s decision, and are grateful for his service.”

The search for Pisani’s successor is underway and Guerrini will serve as Timberland’s acting global brand president, effective immediately. Guerrini will work with Pisani to ensure the transition goes smoothly, the company said.

Pisani is a VF veteran, having served as president of its Licensed Sports Group — including its Majestic business — from 2008 until joining Timberland.

In an exclusive interview with FN in June 2019, Pisani said Timberland was on track to achieve its 2020 objectives, which include lofty sustainability initiatives under the banner of Timberland Environmental Product Standards.

“We’re constantly working toward all of our goals — whether it’s using sustainable organic cotton or silver- and gold-rated tanneries for our leather,” Pisani told FN at the time, adding that the brand was also focused on diversifying its offerings.

“Men’s, women’s and contemporary casual footwear, work and apparel — those are all key categories,” he noted. “Elevating DTC and digital will continue to be [priorities]. From an Asia perspective, focusing on China is a key strategy for us. Making sure we have healthy sustainable growth across each region is really important [as well as] focusing on a premium position within our categories.”

