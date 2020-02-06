Stuart Weitzman Names New CEO, Eraldo Poletto to Exit

Tapestry Inc. has named a new CEO and brand president for its Stuart Weitzman brand.

The fashion firm — also parent to labels Kate Spade and Coach — announced today that it has promoted Giorgio Sarné to the executive chief post. He currently serves as president of Tapestry Asia as well as president and CEO of Coach Asia and has been with the company since November 2013, holding senior roles in North America and Asia.

Sarné’s appointment will take effect on March 1, when current CEO and brand president Eraldo Poletto exits the company. (Poletto was previously CEO of Salvatore Ferragamo and headed up Furla for six years.)

“We thank Eraldo for the dedication he brought to Stuart Weitzman and Tapestry and wish him every success in the future,” said Tapestry chairman and CEO Jide Zeitlin.

In his role, Sarné will be tasked with all aspects of the luxury shoe brand, partnering closely with head of product design Edmundo Castillo. Emmanuel Ruelland, currently VP and general manager of Tapestry Southeast Asia and Oceania, will succeed Sarné as president of Coach Asia — which includes Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand — and will report to Coach CEO and brand president Joshua Schulman.

In tandem with the announcement, Tapestry has made two other key hires: Liz Fraser was named CEO and brand president of Kate Spade, working alongside creative director Nicola Glass, while Yann Bozec was promoted to the post of president of Tapestry Asia Pacific and will continue in his role as president and CEO of Coach China.

All three execs, including Sarné, will join Tapestry’s executive committee.

“We are delighted with the appointments of Liz, Giorgio and Yann — all three talented leaders who have best-in-class knowledge that is directly aligned to our long-term strategic plan,” Zeitlin said. “With Liz’s career in fashion spanning over three decades and the deep experience in brand building at Coach and Tapestry that both Giorgio and Yann bring to their new roles, we believe we are well positioned to drive sustained sales and margin growth and shareholder returns.”

