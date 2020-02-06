Sam Edelman Names John McPhee First-Ever Brand President

Sam Edelman has named its first-ever president with the appointment of John McPhee. He will report to Sam Edelman, founder of the Caleres-owned brand.

McPhee joins the company from Herman Miller Retail, where he served as president and COO since 2010. Prior to that, he was president of Design Within Reach, before it was acquired by Herman Miller.

McPhee will partner with the brand’s founder, Edelman, to aid his efforts in premiumizing brand by focusing on key areas such as finance, inventory management and retail operations. The addition of McPhee, noted the company, will allow Edelman to focus on product development and marketing.

“With Sam and John we now have a winning blend of complementary skills for the Sam Edelman brand,” said Diane Sullilvan, CEO, president, and chairman of Caleres. “I am thrilled that John is joining us and look forward to the momentum that the combination of John and Sam as well as the rest of Sam’s team will bring to our business.”

Said Edelman, “John is just the partner I have been looking for. Not only does he have deep knowledge from working within a public company, but he also brings entrepreneurial experience so essential to keeping pace with our consumer. Working together, I anticipate additional success as I trust his business sense and commitment to brand integrity.”

Added McPhee, “Sam is an icon in the shoe industry. I am excited about collaborating with him and working with the Sam Edelman team to drive continued success through a relentless focus on operational excellence, superior product, and deep consumer connection.”

