Pentland Brands Announces New CEO and Executive Team Changes

Pentland Brands Limited has announced changes to its executive team. Andy Long, the current CEO, is joining parent company, Pentland Group Limited as a director. His remit will include finance, tax and banking relationships.

As a result, Pentland Brands has outlined its new executive team. The moves come as a result of the recent strategic business review and long-term succession planning strategy. The review, announced in early July, outlined plans to drive an increased emphasis on sustainability and bigger opportunities for core brands which include Speedo, Berghaus, Ellesse and Kickers.

Chirag Patel has been appointed the new CEO of Pentland Brands, having previously served as deputy chief executive officer. Patel started his career in the pharmaceutical and fitness industries and working in leadership roles across the Mitre and Lacoste brands. He joined the Pentland Brands executive team as director of global strategy in 2016 and transitioned to the role of COO (chief operating officer) leading marketing and product across all brands, its U.S. business operations and the team responsible for the acquisition of SeaVees, Endura and the Speedo North America license.

Andy Long, director Pentland Group.

Penny Herriman will be joining the business as chief marketing officer. Herriman joins Pentland Brands from White Stuff, where she has been customer director and a member of the executive team, prior to which she was global brand director at Boden. She will be responsible for leading the brand product and marketing teams across the global organisation, as well as the in-house creative agency, external communications team and brand digital platforms.

Jon Godden, currently chief human resources officer, has been appointed COO and will lead the IT, HR, legal, portfolio, project management and workplace functions. Charlotte Cox, currently brand director, team sports (Canterbury and Mitre), has been appointed president EMEA and will be responsible for the commercial teams across the region. Cox replaces Richard Newcombe, who will take on responsibility for developing footwear opportunities, alongside his ownership of the Lacoste JV relationship. Matt Rock continues in his role as president ASPAC, responsible for both the global supply chain and the regional commercial teams.

Dominique Highfield will join the executive team as director of finance. Following a restructure of the finance team, the Pentland Brands chief finance officer role is redundant and Katrina Nurse, chief finance officer, will leave the business at the end of September. “I would like to wish Chirag and the new executive team all the best in leading the next phase of business growth at Pentland Brands and I would like to thank Katrina Nurse for her contribution over two years and wish her well for the future,” said Andy Long.

Herriman, Cox and Highfield will join the executive team in Q4 and, to ensure a smooth transition, Patel and Long will start their new roles from Jan. 1 ’21.