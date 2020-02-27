Leslie Gallin Exits Informa After 10 Years at FN Platform

Leslie Gallin, president of footwear at Informa, is exiting the company after spending a decade at the helm of the FN Platform trade show in Las Vegas.

The move comes three weeks after Informa said it was debuting Micam Americas in August alongside Magic and Project. The new show will succeed FN Platform. (Earlier, Footwear News decided not to continue the collaboration with the footwear trade show.)

Informa said employees Kelly Helfman and Belinda Pina would now oversee the management of Micam Americas. The company declined to comment further. FN has reached out to Gallin for comment.

Bob Goldman, Leslie Gallin and Rick Muskat in 2018. CREDIT: Jim Decker

Tom Nastos, chief commercial officer of Informa Markets Fashion, said this month that launching Micam Americas would help Magic address the changing demands of trade shows within the footwear community, specifically with the goal of aligning dates and venues globally. “We saw the challenges [of overlapping dates] over the last year and a half and knew that wasn’t sustainable,” he said.

When Magic engaged in conversation with Micam, “we realized there was an opportunity to help each marketplace bring new product to expand everyone’s offering and work collaboratively with retailers to make it a seamless and positive experience,” Nastos said.

Micam Americas is set for Aug. 17–19 in Las Vegas. Micam’s Milan edition closed last week prior to the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.