StockX Co-Founder Josh Luber Is Leaving the Company

Josh Luber, co-founder of StockX, is leaving the company.

The news was first reported by Business of Fashion. Prior to the report, Luber shared a message on his personal Instagram account, an image of a grayscale StockX logo with the caption “Thank you” — seemingly a goodbye to “the stock market of things.”

In an email, StockX confirmed to FN that Luber was leaving the company he co-founded almost five years ago and shared a statement.

“StockX was founded more than four years ago by a group of visionaries with a commitment to disrupting e-commerce and addressing the changing needs of the consumer. Today, StockX announced that Josh Luber, the company’s co-founder, is leaving to pursue interests outside of the company,” StockX wrote in a statement. “Since stepping away from the role in June 2019 — when eBay and StubHub alum Scott Cutler took up the mantle as CEO — Josh has been focused on innovation within the business. It is through that process, that he found a renewed interest in returning to his entrepreneurial roots. Over the past year, Luber and Cutler, who was an early investor in and advisor to StockX, have worked together to ensure a seamless transition. While Josh will be missed, his vision for what StockX could be will remain an inspiration for the more than 800 team members working to drive the business forward every day.”

In June 2019, StockX revealed that Luber was stepping down from his CEO role and would be replaced by eBay’s SVP of the Americas, Scott Cutler. At the time, the company stated Luber would continue to serve on the firm’s executive leadership team as well as the board of directors.

Watch on FN

Luber co-founded the secondary market startup in February 2016 with COO Greg Schwartz and Cleveland Cavaliers chairman Dan Gilbert.