Famed Yeezy Executive Jon Wexler to Exit Adidas

Longtime Adidas executive Jon Wexler is leaving the company.

The athletic brand informed its employees of Wexler’s departure in an email today, which was obtained by FN.

“We regret to inform you that Jon Wexler, VP GM of Yeezy, has decided to leave Adidas to pursue interests outside the company, effective August 31,” an internal memo sent to Adidas employees read.

It continued, “Jon, also known by many as ‘Wex,’ joined Adidas in 2000 and quickly developed through a number of positions in Brand Communications and EIM. Most recently he successfully led the Yeezy BU. Over the last two decades, Wex has made significant contributions to the Adidas brand through establishing partnerships with creators such as Kanye West, Pharrell and Beyonce, to name a few.”

Prior to assuming the GM of Yeezy role in November 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile, Wexler was the VP of global entertainment and influencer marketing for Adidas, a position he held for more than two years. Before that, Wexler was the global director of entertainment and influencer marketing for more than eight years.

At the 2015 FNAAs, when the Adidas Yeezy Boost received the Shoe of the Year award, Wexler and West shared a moment together on stage where the rapper turned designer said the executive “basically saved my life.”

“So I’m in my baby momma’s momma’s pool house, and I’m talking to Jon and I’m just like, yo, as a creator, it doesn’t matter how big your house is, how big your name is, your job is to create while you’re here and if anyone is in the way of that, if anything gets in the way of that, you got to burn it to the fucking ground,” West said.

He continued, “So I said to Jon, it’s important. You have to save my life. I’m not creating, and it’s affecting my music. It’s affecting our relationship. It’s affecting everything because I’m waking up in cold sweats every night. I want to fucking draw shoes, and it doesn’t matter if someone thinks that I’m supposed to be doing something that’s more important.”

FN has reached out to Adidas for official comment.