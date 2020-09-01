Industry Moves: LVMH’s North America Arm Appoints VP of Diversity and Inclusion

Sept. 1, 2020: LVMH‘s North America division has appointed Corey Smith to the new role of VP of diversity and inclusion. He previously served in the same title at the Major League Baseball and now reports to Gena Smith, SVP of human resources and head of global executive and creative recruitment at the luxury fashion conglomerate. Prior to the MLB, Smith worked at NBC Universal, Altria Corporate Services and his alma mater, Columbia University.

Aug. 27, 2020: Dollar General has announced the promotion of Kathy Reardon to the post of EVP and chief people officer. She joined the company in 2009 as its director of corporate human resources. Over the past 11 years, she worked roles in the company’s corporate human resources, talent management and field human resources departments. Reardon most recently served as its SVP and chief people officer since March 2019. “Kathy’s effectiveness as a leader at Dollar General is evident in the company’s lowest store manager turnover on record, increased employee engagement scores and leading our ongoing diversity and inclusion journey, which extends to all levels of our organization,” CEO Todd Vasos said in a statement.

Aug. 21, 2020: The executive chief of Amazon‘s worldwide consumer business is set to retire early next year. Jeff Wilke, who joined the company in 1999 and helped build its logistics operations, will be succeeded by current SVP of retail operations Dave Clark. In a note to staffers, founder and CEO Jeff Bezos wrote that Wilke has served as his “tutor” and an “incredible teacher” to the e-commerce behemoth. “That form of leadership is so leveraged,” Bezos said. “When you see us taking care of customers, you can thank Jeff for it.” Wilke is Amazon’s second-highest ranking executive along with Andy Jassy, who is the CEO of its cloud computing division. He was long considered a contender to take over the top spot if Bezos were to exit his post.

Aug. 18, 2020: FN’s sister publication WWD has learned that Jennifer Johnson was promoted to the role of ready-to-wear fashion director at Macy’s. The executive, who has been with the company for 14 years, will replace Suzanne Anderson and lead all areas of women’s apparel within the retailer’s fashion office. Johnson has more than two decades of expertise in trend forecasting and marketing. In 2006, she joined Macy’s as its head fashion stylist, as well as held a number of marketing jobs — most recently as its director of creative marketing integration and production. In her new role, she reports directly to Macy’s fashion office VP Durand Guion.

Aug. 14, 2020: Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has announced the promotion of Greg Hackman to EVP and COO. Along with the additional roles, Greg will continue in the CFO post, which he has held since 2015. “Greg’s extensive retail industry experience and financial expertise have helped Boot Barn through a tremendous period of growth,” CEO Jim Conroy said in a statement. “Greg has built a world-class finance team, and this promotion recognizes the contributions he has made across several additional functional areas.”

Aug. 13, 2020: Hudson’s Bay Company has appointed a new CFO. Michael Culhane will succeed Ed Record, who is stepping down as planned and will remain with the company to ensure a smooth transition. Culhane — who has more than 30 years of finance and accounting experience, primarily in the retail sector — most recently served as the finance chief at privately held shipping and industrial supplies distributor Uline, as well as CFO at retail chain The Bon-Ton Stores and online travel agency Fareportal. He also previously held the same post at HBC. “This is an exciting time to return to such an iconic company,” Culhane said in a statement. “I look forward to building upon the tremendous work the team has done to empower each of our operating companies as they capitalize on opportunities in their respective markets while driving growth.”

Aug. 12, 2020: Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH Corp. has announced that Julie Fuller will join the company next month and assume the role of chief human resources officer on Jan. 1. EVP and HR head Dave Kozel, who has been with the company for 18 years, will transition out of the post at the end of the year and serve in an advisory capacity through 2021. Fuller is currently Nike’s VP of global talent and organizational effectiveness. In addition to six years at the sportswear giant, where she also led HR for its North America division, she held key HR leadership positions at both Avon and PepsiCo. “As we continue to accelerate our efforts to win with the consumer and drive fashion forward for good, we must continue the evolution of our HR strategy to support our brands and the strategic direction of PVH,” president Stefan Larsson said in a statement. “Julie brings extensive experience in establishing and nurturing talented high-performing teams for large multinational companies. Her expertise in HR, talent and leadership development, organizational effectiveness and associate engagement, as well as her experience in championing inclusion and diversity, will be incredible assets to PVH.”

Aug. 4, 2020: Following its annual general meeting, Adidas‘ supervisory board will have a new chairman. Thomas Rabe, currently the board’s deputy chairman, will take over as chairman, with Igor Landau departing the role on Aug. 11. The board has also extended appointment of CEO Kasper Rorsted for another five years. His contract, which was set to expire on Aug. 1, 2021, will now end on July 31, 2026.