Industry Moves: K-Swiss Taps Industry Vet Dave Grange as Its VP of Sales for the Americas + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us web@footwearnews.com.

Oct. 1, 2020: K-Swiss announced the appointment of Dave Grange today as its VP of sales for the Americas region. In this role, the company said he will be tasked with leading the U.S. wholesale business, specifically finding new opportunities and driving growth. Before K-Swiss, Grange held leadership roles with other industry leaders including a stint as SVP of footwear at Lacoste and the VP of North America for Keds and Pro-Keds.

Big Moves From Last Month

Sept. 30, 2020: PVH Corp. is moving forward with its planned leadership succession. The Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein parent has announced that president Stefan Larsson will take on the role of CEO, effective Feb. 1. He will succeed Manny Chirico, who has served in the post since 2006 and will continue as chairman of the board of directors. Larsson joined PVH last year in June, where, as president, he oversaw the company’s branded businesses and reported directly to Chirico. “It has been a privilege to work side by side with Manny in recent months, to learn firsthand how he has built PVH into one of the world’s most admired fashion and lifestyle companies,” Larsson said in a statement. “It is an honor to become the leader of this exceptional company, and as we move into a new chapter of growth for PVH, I look forward to continuing its evolution, building on our inherent strengths, getting closer to the consumer than ever before and working with an incredible team.” Previously, Larsson was CEO at Ralph Lauren Corp., as well as served in the position of global president of Old Navy, a division of Gap Inc.

Related K-Swiss to Release a Magic: The Gathering Shoe Based on a Beloved Character in the Game Venus Williams Serves in Star-Coated Tank & Pleated Skirt With K-Swiss Tennis Shoes K-Swiss Unveils a Pair of New Court-Ready Tennis Shoes

Sept. 25, 2020: Patagonia Works has a new CEO: Ryan Gellert. The executive — who had overseen the organization’s business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa since 2014 — now heads the holding company for Patagonia Inc., which offers apparel and equipment, as well as Patagonia Provisions and Patagonia Media. The firm is also parent to Lost Arrow Solutions (material innovation), Fletcher Chouinard Designs Inc. (surfboards), Tin Shed Ventures LLC (investments) and Worn Wear Inc. (used and upcycled apparel). In addition to the appointment, Patagonia’s board of directors also made two big changes within the company’s leadership team: Jenna Johnson, who previously led the firm’s technical outdoor business, will serve as head of Patagonia Inc., where she will oversee the brand’s apparel and equipment division. On the other hand, Lisa Williams, who joined Patagonia’s product team in 2001, will assume a new role as head of innovation, design and merchandising.

Watch on FN

Sept. 21, 2020: Lori Spicer Robertson has joined Saks Fifth Avenue as its first VP of diversity and inclusion. With the new appointment, announced in an exclusive by FN’s sister publication WWD, the new exec is tasked with “creating and leading strategic initiatives that foster a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion.” She reports to chief people officer Sarah Garber. According to WWD, Robertson most recently served as chief communications and engagement officer at United Way of the Mid-South, where she led D&I, as well as community and employee engagement, culture-shaping initiatives, plus marketing and communications.

Sept. 15, 2020: Crocs has named a new president. Michelle Poole, who took over the post on Sept. 10, has been tasked with overseeing the brand’s Americas, Asia and Europe-Middle East-Africa regional commercial teams, as well as the product design and management, merchandising and marketing departments. Since April, Poole served as the company’s EVP and chief product and merchandising officer. Prior to that role, she held the positions of SVP plus product and merchandising chief. In addition to those responsibilities, she took over Crocs’ marketing functions in 2017.

Sept. 1, 2020: LVMH‘s North America division has appointed Corey Smith to the new role of VP of diversity and inclusion. He previously served in the same title at the Major League Baseball and now reports to Gena Smith, SVP of human resources and head of global executive and creative recruitment at the luxury fashion conglomerate. Prior to the MLB, Smith worked at NBC Universal, Altria Corporate Services and his alma mater, Columbia University.