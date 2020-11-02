Industry Moves: Genesco CFO Resigns, VF Appoints VP of Diversity and Inclusion + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us web@footwearnews.com.

Nov. 2, 2020: Genesco Inc. SVP and CFO Melvin Tucker has resigned, effective Nov. 27. The exec, who intends to pursue an opportunity outside of the company, will assist in the transition as the Journeys parent begins its executive search for a new CFO. In the interim, board chair, president and CEO Mimi Vaughn — who previously served as financial chief — will assume the role’s responsibilities. She will also oversee a newly established Office of the CFO, which will be co-led by VP and chief accounting officer Brently Baxter, VP and treasurer Matthew Johnson and VP of financial planning and analysis and investor relations Dave Slater.

Nov. 2, 2020: VF Corp. has announced the appointment of Lauren Guthrie to the post of VP of global inclusion and diversity. The new exec will be responsible for leading the Vans owner’s I&D initiatives around the world, as well as directing and developing its strategy “with a focus on transformational change.” She previously served as VF’s VP of Council to Advance Racial Equity (or CARE) and inclusion and diversity for the Americas, as well as helped establish a network of employee resource groups centered on the needs of underrepresented workers across the company. Prior to her involvement in VF’s D&I efforts, Guthrie served as VP of regional merchandising for the Americas at The North Face.

Big Moves Last Month

Oct. 30, 2020: Columbia Sportswear Company has announced a series of senior leadership changes: EVP and COO Thomas Cusick is stepping down in February and plans to transition to a part-time role with the company as he prepares for retirement in the second half of the year. What’s more, SVP of global supply chain operations and manufacturing Lisa Kulok will become EVP and chief supply chain officer, while SVP and CFO Jim Swanson will take on the post of EVP (and retain his title as financial chief). Both Kulok and Swanson will report directly to president and CEO Tim Boyle. In addition, VP of apparel manufacturing Brent Beeson has been named SVP of manufacturing, reporting to Kulok.

Oct. 29, 2020: Saks Off Fifth, a subsidiary of Hudson’s Bay Co., has made two key executive appointments: Molly Taylor has been named chief merchant, and Kate Brems has been tapped for SVP of planning, both effective Nov. 16. Taylor, who joins Saks Off Fifth from Century 21 Department Stores LLC, where she served as chief merchandising officer, will oversee merchant organization and guide the company’s buying decisions. Prior to Century 21, she spent more than 10 years at Nordstrom Inc. Brems, who will lead Saks Off 5th’s planning organization and guide its efforts to be customer centric in all aspects of its end-to-end merchandising processes, joins the retailer from PVH Corp., where she most recently served as SVP, head of merchandise planning, operations and digital sales. Brems began her career at Saks Fifth Avenue, where she held roles of increasing responsibility in buying and planning.

Oct. 28, 2020: Centric Brands Inc. has appointed Marc Schneider as chairman of its board of directors. Schneider, who has 35 years of experience in the retail and wholesale industries, was most recently CEO of Kenneth Cole Productions, where he was responsible for its retail, outlet, e-commerce, international, licensing and wholesale businesses. Prior to Kenneth Cole, he served as group president of the heritage brands at PVH Corp., as well as in senior executive and officer roles at Timberland, Macy’s and Melville Corporation/Bob’s Stores.

Oct. 27, 2020: Tapestry Inc. has named Joanne Crevoiserat as its new CEO. Crevoiserat has served as the company’s interim CEO since July, following the resignation of Jide Zeitlin, who stepped down that same month citing personal reasons. Crevoiserat served as EVP and COO Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from February 2017 to June 2019 and joined Tapestry in August 2019 as CFO. She is expected to be appointed as a member of Tapestry’s board of directors at the next scheduled board meeting.

Oct. 16, 2020: Asics Corp. has announced multiple executive moves, including the appointment of Richard Sullivan to the president and COO roles for its North America business. Sullivan, who joined the brand in 2016 as the president of Asics Canada, last served as the North America EVP. Other changes to the Asics’ North America leadership include Barbara Turner assuming the chief administrative officer role and Sean Condon being named VP of omnichannel. These changes are effective Nov. 1. Also, the current CEO of Asics North America, Koichiro Kodama, will assume a new global role as Asics’ managing executive officer. (The post will be based in Kobe, Japan.) Plus, in January 2021, Naomichi Hatori will become the EVP of strategy for Asics North America.