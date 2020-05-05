Industry Moves: Kate Pinkham Named to Top Hush Puppies Post + More

May 5, 2020: Kate Pinkham has been named global general manager and VP of Hush Puppies. She replaces Greg Tunney, who will be departing the company. Pinkham, who has been leading global marketing for the brand for the past 18 months, will report to Chris Hufnagel, president of Merrell and a member of parent company Wolverine Worldwide’s executive leadership team. She joined Wolverine Worldwide in 2014 to build the company’s Consumer Insights and Market Intelligence team. Prior to joining Hush Puppies, she worked in consumer packaged goods at Unilever and Mars.

More Big Moves From Last Month

April 23, 2020: Walmart has named its new chief marketing officer. William White joins the team from Target, where he most recently served as SVP of marketing. In his new role, effective May 11, White will report directly to Walmart’s chief customer officer, Janey Whiteside. The post has been vacant for months since the departure of former CMO Barbara Messing.

April 17, 2020: Lululemon has announced the departure of CFO Patrick Guido. After two years at the athletic apparel retailer, he will exit on May 8 to assume the finance chief post at auto retailer Asbury Automotive Group. As Lululemon looks for a successor, SVP of financial planning and analysis Meghan Frank as well as VP and controller Alex Grieve will lead the finance team and help ensure a smooth transition. Both execs will report to CEO Calvin McDonald on an interim basis.

April 15, 2020: Nike has announced the appointment of Ann Hebert as VP and GM of North America Geography. The 25-year company veteran succeeds another longtime executive, Tom Peddie, who is retiring from the sportswear giant. Effective June 1, Hebert transitions into the new role from her former post as VP of global sales. She will be tasked with leading the region’s sales, marketing, merchandising and other departments. “Ann’s deep experience and inspiring leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our Consumer Direct Offense in North America, as we build on our successful strategy of providing consumers with the most innovative product and compelling services and experiences to deliver long-term sustainable growth for Nike,” said Heidi O’Neill, president of consumer and marketplace.

April 15, 2020: Under Armour has appointed Lisa Collier as its chief product officer, effective April 27. Collier last served as president and CEO of jeans company NYDJ from 2016 to 2019. The executive, who has had stints at Levi Strauss & Co., Tarrant Apparel Group, The Limited and Hess’s Department Stores in her more than 30-year career, will report directly to President and CEO Patrik Frisk.

April 13, 2020: Jamie Iannone has been named CEO of eBay and will also join the company’s board of directors. He will take the helm on April 27, 2020. Iannone was appointed Walmart’s chief operating officer for U.S. e-commerce earlier this year and had previously been CEO of Samsclub.com and EVP of membership and technology. Prior to that, Iannone worked at eBay as a VP and in other leadership roles from 2001 to 2009. “The board believes Jamie is the ideal CEO to lead eBay’s next chapter of growth and success,” said Thomas Tierney, chairman of the eBay board. “We have all been impressed by his strong track record of innovation, execution, operational excellence and developing teams that drive results.”

April 7, 2020: Macy’s Inc. has announced the upcoming departure of EVP and CFO Paula Price. According to the retailer, Price, who has served as CFO since July 2018, will exit her role on May 31 and remain an adviser to the company through November to support the transition. An external search is underway for her replacement.