Industry Moves: Reliable of Milwaukee Names Two VPs + More News

June 1, 2020: Reliable of Milwaukee has named two VPs to its Muk Luks team. Ilene Friedman has been named VP of footwear, a new position, overseeing global sales and merchandising activities for all channels and platforms. Prior to this, she served as senior account executive with Diba Shoes. The brand has also appointed Kristina Tobolic VP of slippers, socks, and accessories, responsible for global sales and merchandising activities across all channels and platforms for its heritage categories. The industry veteran most recently served as VP/DMM, women’s apparel at Kohl’s.