Industry Moves: Coach Makes a Key Hire, Sequential Names New CEO + More

Jan. 6, 2020: Sequential Brands Group has appointed David Conn as director and CEO. The move comes amid a period of restructuring for the New York-based firm, which in October announced the departure of CEO Karen Murray, who served in the role for just two years. Conn most recently served as CEO of product development and sourcing company ThreeSixty Group. He’s also had experience at jeans brand True Religion and Vans parent VF Corp.

Jan. 6, 2020: Coach has tapped Susan Pellish-Thaler as general manager and VP of North American wholesale, leading the business’ sales as well as field and operations teams. She reports directly to president of Coach North America Laura Dubin-Wander. Her previous experience includes the roles of SVP and group president at Camuto Group and president and SVP and general manager at Sam Edelman. She has also held various positions at Loehman’s, Saks Fifth Avenue and Anne Klein.

Dec. 20, 2019: Hudson’s Bay Co.‘s CFO is back. Ed Record has returned to his post following medical leave and is resuming his duties. Becky Roof, a managing director with AlixPartners, has also stepped down from her role as interim CFO. Record joined HBC in August 2017 and has focused on streamlining the company and improving its balance sheet.

Dec. 13, 2019: Following the departure of Massimo Piombini, who stepped down last month, Balmain has tapped Zadig & Voltaire chief Jean-Jacques Guével as its new CEO. He will take up the position in February. Guével joined Zadig in 2017; before that he was international director of Celine for eight years. The executive previously worked at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s fashion division.

Dec. 10, 2019: Topshop CEO Paul Price is exiting the fast-fashion label, parent company Arcadia Group confirmed today. The exec is reportedly leaving for personal reasons amid plans to relocate to the United States. Price’s departure comes two years after he took the Topshop reins in September 2017, a position he took following a 10-year stint as chief merchandising officer of Burberry. Arcadia did not announce its plans for a successor at this time; however, Arcadia CEO Ian Grabiner will assume Price’s responsibilities for the time being.

Dec. 5, 2019: Linda Heasley, president, CEO and a member of the board of directors at J.Jill Inc., has stepped down. James Scully, who currently serves as a member of the board, has stepped as interim CEO, effective immediately. The board has begun a search process for a permanent CEO, and Scully will serve in the role on a temporary basis until the company has identified a replacement.

Dec. 5, 2019: Macy’s president Hal Lawton is resigning, effective Dec. 6. After two years on the job, he will be leaving the retail giant to take the helm at Tractor Supply Co. on Jan. 13, succeeding CEO Greg Sandfort. Prior to Macy’s, Lawton served as SVP of North America at eBay Inc. The department store chain has yet to name a successor.

