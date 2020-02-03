Industry Moves: Nicolas Dreyfus Named Frame’s CEO + More

Feb. 3, 2020: Nicolas Dreyfus has been named CEO of Frame. According to FN sister publication WWD, the fashion exec — formerly global CEO of The Kooples — is taking the helm at the Los Angeles-based company on March 1. He will report to creative directors Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson, who founded the brand in 2012.

Jan. 29, 2020: Toms Shoes has appointed Magnus Wedhammar as its new CEO. The exec formerly served three years as VP and GM at Sanuk until his departure from the label in December. Prior to that role, he was VP of product at Sperry and also worked at Converse for a decade.

Jan. 28, 2020: J.Crew has a new leader in charge. Former Victoria’s Secret executive Jan Singer has been named CEO of the specialty apparel and accessories retailer, overseeing its flagship brand and J.Crew Factory outlets starting Feb. 2. The new chief joins the company after a more-than-yearlong search, following the departure of longtime head Mickey Drexler in 2017 and his successor, Jim Brett, who served only 16 months in the position.

Jan. 17, 2020: Geox has promoted CFO Livio Libralesso to CEO. He joined the firm in 2001 and served in a variety of roles, including administration and finance director as well as corporate managing director. Libralesso succeeds Matteo Mascazzini, who was CEO for two years.

Jan. 16, 2020: A year after Payless ShoeSource filed its second bankruptcy and announced it would shutter its North America business, the retailer is emerging from Chapter 11 with new management. Payless appointed Jared Margolis, who previously served as president of CAA-GBG, a joint venture of Global Brands Group and Creative Artists Agency, as its CEO. The Payless Latin America division, which the company opted to keep in operation after its 2019 bankruptcy, is its largest current business unit and will now be led by CEO Justo Fuentes, the company also announced today. Fuentes previously served as president of BATA Latin America.

Jan. 13, 2020: Iain Nairn has been named the president of Hudson’s Bay Co., reporting directly to CEO Helena Foulkes. The retail exec most recently served as CEO of Swedish design and stationery business kikki.K and previously held executive chief posts at Australia-based department store chain David Jones, Country Road Group and Witchery Group.

