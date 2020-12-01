Industry Moves: Former Deckers Brands Exec Joins Genesco as Interim CFO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us web@footwearnews.com.

Dec. 1, 2020: Genesco has announced the appointment of Thomas George as SVP of finance and interim CFO, starting Dec. 14. He succeeds Melvin Tucker, whose resignation was effective Nov. 27. Board chair, president and CEO Mimi Vaughn has been temporarily serving as finance chief. “Tom is a proven leader with more than 40 years of experience including almost three decades as chief financial officer of public and private companies,” Vaughn said in a statement. “His extensive knowledge and financial acumen combined with his understanding of the footwear industry will be tremendous assets as we continue to navigate through the challenges presented by COVID-19 and capitalize on the opportunities that are emerging through the pandemic.” George was previously CFO of Deckers Brands. He graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor of science in business administration and is a certified public accountant.

Big Executive Moves Last Month

Nov. 30, 2020: Foot Locker has announced that EVP and CFO Lauren Peters will retire, effective April 2021. “Lauren has had a remarkable 23 years at Foot Locker, including leading our finance organization for the last nine years as CFO,” chairman and CEO Richard Johnson said in a statement. “Lauren has been an integral member of our management team and a tremendous partner to me.” Foot Locker added that a search for Peters’ successor is underway and is being conducted by Crist Kolder Associates. Both internal and external candidates will be considered. “I have had a fulfilling career in my more than two decades at Foot Locker, and it has been an honor to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team,” Peters said. “I am proud of the company’s many accomplishments during my tenure, the tremendous progress we have made in positioning the company at the center of youth culture and the strong team we have built.”

Watch on FN

Nov. 25, 2020: J.Crew has swapped CEOs for the third time in three years. The company tapped Libby Wadle for the top post, overseeing its namesake and Factory banners in addition to Madewell. She succeeds Jan Singer, who departed the company “to pursue other endeavors.” Wadle has more than 25 years of experience in the retail industry, and she spent the last 16 years holding various senior management roles at J.Crew Group. Most recently, she served as president and then CEO of Madewell. She joined the business in 2004 as VP of J.Crew Factory.

Nov. 24, 2020: Dick’s Sporting Goods has named current president Lauren Hobart as its new CEO, effective Feb. 1. She succeeds Edward Stack, who will become executive chairman and retain his role as chief merchant at the company. The appointment is part of Dick’s long-term succession plan, undertaken by Stack and the board of directors. Hobart has more than 25 years of experience in the finance, consumer and retail spaces, as well as spent 14 years in various leadership positions at PepsiCo before she joined Dick’s as CMO in 2011. She was appointed president in 2017 and joined the board of directors the following year.

Nov. 20, 2020: Lululemon Athletica has announced the promotion of Meghan Frank to the post of CFO, effective Nov. 23. Frank — who joined the company four years ago as SVP of financial planning and analysis — becomes the activewear giant’s first female finance chief. She has more than two decades of experience in the retail industry and served as interim co-CFO since April.

Nov. 2, 2020: Genesco SVP and CFO Melvin Tucker has resigned, effective Nov. 27. The exec, who intends to pursue an opportunity outside of the company, will assist in the transition as the Journeys parent begins its executive search for a new CFO. In the interim, board chair, president and CEO Mimi Vaughn — who previously served as financial chief — will assume the role’s responsibilities. She will also oversee a newly established Office of the CFO, which will be co-led by VP and chief accounting officer Brently Baxter, VP and treasurer Matthew Johnson and VP of financial planning and analysis and investor relations Dave Slater.