Industry Moves: VF Appoints President of Greater China + More

Aug. 3, 2020: VF Corp. has appointed Winnie Ma to the new position of president of Greater China. In her role, Ma is tasked with elevating the company’s business and brands in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. She is also focused on advancing VF’s strategy of growing its business in the country, reporting directly to Kevin Bailey, EVP and group president of APAC and Emerging Brands. Ma joined VF following a decade-long career at Unilever in North Asia, where she most recently led its beauty and personal care category.

Big Moves From Last Month

July 28, 2020: Kellie Leonard, Nike Inc.’s chief diversity and inclusion officer for the past two years, has stepped down. Felicia Mayo, who joined Nike a year ago from Tesla, will lead a newly formed team as chief talent, diversity and culture officer, CEO John Donahoe announced in an internal memo Monday. In addition, noted Donahoe, Julie Fuller, VP of talent and org effectiveness, has accepted an opportunity outside the company. The two departures, suggested Nike’s chief, have precipitated an opportunity for the brand to create a cultural shift, specifically combining its Talent and D&I functions.

July 21, 2020: Tapestry Inc. chairman and CEO Jide Zeitlin has resigned. Coinciding with Zeitlin’s departure, the company has announced a series of interim appointments. CFO Joanne Crevoiserat has been named interim Tapestry CEO. President, chief administrative officer and company secretary Todd Kahn will serve as interim CEO and brand president of Coach. Global head of investor relations and corporate communications Andrea Shaw Resnick has been appointed interim CFO, and lead independent director Susan Kropf has been made chair of the board of directors. The company will commence a search for a permanent CEO, looking at internal and external candidates.

July 20, 2020: Dollar Tree has promoted Michael Witynski to the role of president and CEO, replacing Gary Philbin, who is entering retirement. The new executive chief joined the company in 2010 as SVP of stores. Seven years later, he rose to the post of president and COO of Dollar Tree stores, and in 2019, he became the enterprise president, leading the merchandising, store operations and supply chain functions of both the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands. Philbin — who joined Dollar Tree in 2001 and climbed to the CEO position in 2017 — will remain a member of the board of directors through September 23 to help facilitate the transition.

July 13, 2020: Matthew Mirchin, strategic advisor of global revenue at Under Armour, is retiring after 15 years at the brand. The executive has held a variety of roles at the company through the years, including president of North America and EVP of global marketing. His last day with Under Armour will be March 1, 2021.

July 1, 2020: Genesco president and CEO Mimi Vaughn has added another title to her name. The company announced that the top exec has been given the additional position of chair of the board of directors, effective immediately. She succeeds Robert Dennis, who served in the role over the past decade and retired on June 30. (Dennis also held the positions of president and CEO from 2008 to February 2020.) The move marks the final step in a transition plan that Genesco launched in 2018.