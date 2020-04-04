Industry Moves: Nordstrom Adds Board Members to Boost Customer Experience + More

April 3, 2020: Nordstrom Inc. today announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors: Jim Donald, co-chairman of Albertsons Companies Inc. board of directors, and Mark Tritton, president and chief executive officer of Bed Bath & Beyond. Both additions are expected to aid the company’s goals to evolve and improve customer experience. Nordstrom previously disclosed that board members Kevin Turner and Gordon Smith have chosen not to seek re-election at the expiration of their respective terms at the company’s annual shareholders meeting on May 20. Additionally, the board announced planned changes designed “to enhance its corporate governance,” including reducing the maximum size of the board from 11 to 10 over the next two years and introducing a 10-year term limit for independent directors. Nordstrom directors serve one-year terms and the company requires annual elections of all board members, which will take place at the annual shareholders’ meeting.

Jim McDonald CREDIT: Courtesy

Mark Tritton CREDIT: Courtesy

March 30, 2020: Ted Baker acting CEO Rachel Osbourne has been appointed to the role permanently, the brand announced today. Osbourne arrived at Ted Baker as chief financial officer in November 2019 and was appointed as interim chief in December 2019. Prior to joining the Ted Baker team, Osbourne worked in various roles at Debenhams, Domino’s and John Lewis.

March 25, 2020: Under Armour chief product officer Kevin Eskridge will be leaving the company on Aug. 15, the company reported to the SEC on Tuesday. This is the latest in a series of executive departures at the Baltimore-based athletic brand. “During Kevin’s more than 10-year tenure at Under Armour, we’ve transformed from a small U.S. company into a multibillion-dollar global athletic performance brand, and his impact on our business has been significant,” said Under Armour president and CEO Patrik Frisk in a statement. “As we continue to execute against our long-term strategy, we are incredibly proud of the entire product organization and extremely confident in our ability to continue our evolution toward best practices and delivering performance solutions you never knew you needed and can’t imagine living without.”

March 23, 2020: Hugo Boss CEO Mark Langer will exit his post at the end of September. Langer has been in the CEO spot since 2016 and has worked in various roles at the company for nearly two decades. After September, he will continue to work with Hugo Boss as a consultant. No successor has been named yet.

Mark Langer CREDIT: Shutterstock

March 5, 2020: Sarah Flint has tapped a new executive chief. Mary Beech, who previously served as EVP and CMO at Kate Spade, has joined the designer label as its CEO. She will report directly to founder, executive chairman and creative director Sarah Flint. Prior to Kate Spade, Beech was the SVP of global licensing and marketing for Disney and Pixar Animation at The Walt Disney Company.

March 3, 2020: Nordstrom has shuffled around its leadership. The retailer has promoted Erik Nordstrom to the role of CEO, and Pete Nordstrom will move into the roles of president and chief brand officer. The brothers were previously dual CEOs of the company. “These titles help clarify our respective roles, as we strive to maximize our impact both as individual leaders and as a team. Pete and I continue to be partners in ensuring Nordstrom’s success, and we are both focused on executing our long-term plan,” Erik Nordstrom said in a statement.

March 3, 2020: As it goes private, Hudson’s Bay Co. is making a change at the top spot. The company today announced the departure of CEO Helena Foulkes, and Executive Chairman Richard Baker will take the helm as CEO. Foulkes had served in the chief post since February 2018; her exit is effective March 13.

HBC CEO Helena Foulkes speaks at the WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit in New York. CREDIT: Jeff Fried/Shutterstock

