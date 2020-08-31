Fairchild Media’s Big Moves: Michael Atmore Steps Up to Chief Brand Officer Role, Edward Hertzman Elevated to EVP

FN Editorial Director Michael Atmore is stepping into a new role as Chief Brand Officer of Fairchild Media, a division of Penske Media Corp.

Sourcing Journal Founder and President Edward Hertzman is also being elevated to EVP at Fairchild.

In his new position, Atmore — who continues as FN’s Editorial Director — will drive content and branding across all Fairchild Media properties, including WWD, Beauty Inc., Sourcing Journal and Fairchild Live. He was previously Brand Development Director at Fairchild.

Atmore’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as the company focuses on a number of exciting new opportunities.

“Every title in the portfolio is a market dominator and in these incredible times, we know our readers need us more than ever before,” said Atmore. “I look forward to deepening the digital prowess to create the kind of content that plays on our incredible history while defining the future.”

PMC Chairman and CEO Jay Penske noted FN’s digital growth over the past several years. “Michael has done a phenomenal job growing the size and scale of the Footwear News audience,” said Penske. “He has been instrumental in building and driving successful e-commerce initiatives at FN, which will be a key focus area across all Fairchild Media titles.”

Watch on FN

Penske added, “Footwear News continues to break records with its traffic numbers, and I look forward to working with Michael across the Fairchild Media portfolio.”

In July, FN hit 9.9 million monthly unique visitors with its mix of must-read business and industry content and consumer-focused style and trend stories.

As Atmore begins work as Chief Brand Officer, Hertzman also takes on an important role.

Edward Hertzman CREDIT: Courtesy Image

In his new post as EVP of Fairchild Media and Founder and President of Sourcing Journal, Hertzman will be responsible for growing the businesses of all Fairchild Media titles, in addition to continuing to lead the day-to-day operations at Sourcing Journal.

Hertzman will also be tasked with expanding Fairchild Media’s strategic content studio. Custom, strategic content has been a crucial growth avenue for all of Fairchild’s brands — with engaging, informative and interactive stories that help industry partners differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to help shape the future of these iconic publications and to empower the next generation of industry executives at this pivotal time,” said Hertzman. “The combined power behind these brands will enable PMC to create a level of content, products and events that is unmatched. As the industry finds its footing in this new normal, I’m confident that custom and strategic content, which has already proven to be a lifeline for our fashion clients, will play a vital role.”

Penske noted that Hertzman had grown the Sourcing Journal brand “exponentially” — in both revenue and editorial coverage — since PMC’s acquisition in 2017. “I am thrilled to continue working with Eddie as he helps to grow not only our content studio, but the entire Fairchild business,” Penske said.

Prior to joining Fairchild in 1997, Atmore was founding Editorial Director and Publisher of Footwear Plus. He has an extensive background in retail, having served as Editorial Director for a group of retail-based publications at International Thomson. He has also held top editorial positions at U.S. Business Press and Harcourt Brace. Atmore serves as a board member for Two Ten, the footwear industry’s charity organization.

Hertzman spent more than a decade working as a top executive for major sourcing companies all over the world, including Synergies Worldwide and Pearl Global. In 2009, in response to a need in the industry, he founded Sourcing Journal. Hertzman also sits on the Board for Delivering Good, a charitable organization that channels the resources of the fashion industry to those in need.

In other major Fairchild news, new President Amanda Smith begins work at the company this week. Smith, who was most recently VP, publisher at Fast Company, will lead sales, marketing, live media and business operations across WWD, FN, Sourcing Journal and Beauty Inc. Smith’s appointment is part of a strategic shift that will for the first time bring all of PMC’s leading fashion brands under a single leadership and growth strategy.