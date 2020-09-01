CFDA Doubles Down on Diversity Initiatives, Launches Black Advisory Board

In June, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) announced it would take steps to create a more equal fashion industry. As fashion looks for meaningful ways to take action, the CFDA continues to make changes, now with the development of the Black advisory board.

Led by CaSandra Diggs, the new entity is responsible for all CFDA efforts on inclusivity, diversity and equality. (Diggs was named president of the CFDA last month. She is the first woman and the first person of color named to the role since the organization was founded in 1962.)

In addition to Diggs, the board will be chaired by executive board vice chairwoman Tracy Reese. Other board members will include Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief Samira Nasr, Netflix chief marketing officer Bozoma Saint John, Fashion Tech Connects co-founder Stacie Henderson, and CFDA member Martin Cooper.

“We are bringing together an impressive group of esteemed industry colleagues to collectively help us build a framework for increased diversity, equity and inclusion in fashion,” Diggs said in a statement.

In another executive move, PR maven Bonnie Morrison will join the CFDA in a newly created position where she will lead strategy and execution of the council’s equity program initiatives. Morrison will also support and execute new initiatives, including the newly-created CFDA task force and talent placement program created for Black creatives and professionals. The programs and strategic changes comes amid ongoing global protests following the May 2020 death of George Floyd in the United States that reinvigorated the conversation of racial equality.

Prior, Morrison held positions Coach, Condé Nast, KCD and PR Consulting. She recently founded the Morrison Strategy Partners consultancy.

In June, the CFDA also announced that it will implement a diversity and inclusion training program, which will be made available to all of its members, as well as making immediate contributions to a number of organizations such as the NAACP and Campaign Zero.