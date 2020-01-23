LVMH Chief Bernard Arnault Ranks No. 2 on This List of the World’s Top Brand Leaders

Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, was ranked No. 2 on Brand Finance’s 2020 Brand Guardianship Index.

Arnault narrowly missed the No. 1 spot with a score of 72.1 out of 100, just 0.1 behind the top-ranking world brand leader, Lockheed Martin head Marillyn Hewson. The annual index, revealed on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, ranks the CEOs of the world’s largest companies from 0 to 100, measuring how they perform as leaders and ambassadors for their brands. Last year, Arnaunt held the No. 3 spot, with a 68.4 ranking.

The fashion mogul’s improved ranking comes after a busy year for LVMH, which is the parent company of luxury labels including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine and Givenchy. In April 2019, Arnault and LVMH pledged more than $220 million to assist with repairing Notre Dame after the cathedral was damaged by a fire. The following month, the firm announced the launch of Fenty, a luxury label helmed by Rihanna; LVMH also added Tiffany & Co., the U.S.-based jewelry brand, to its portfolio this November through a $16.2 billion deal.

Across the fashion, retail and athletic industries, Arnault was the only business leader in the top 10. François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Gucci parent Kering, was No. 12, while Chanel’s Alain Wertheimer ranked No. 24. Alibaba’s Daniel Zhang moved up from last year’s No. 54 spot to No. 19. Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos, head of Amazon, fell from the No. 1 ranking last year to No. 54.

See the full Brand Finance 2020 Brand Guardianship Index here.

Want more?

Why CEO Pessimism Over the Economy Just Reached a Record High

Run the Numbers: Why Retail CEOs Should Take a Firm Stand on Social Issues

This Is What the World’s CEOs Are Most Worried About Heading Into 2020