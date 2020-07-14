A Veteran New York Shoe Retailer Is Launching a Podcast — But the Subject Matter Might Surprise You

Veteran shoe retailer and designer Ritch Erani, is embarking on yet another career — podcast host with the debut today of “Ritch in Life.” Via the podcast, Erani will be exploring more than simply tips on retail and styling expertise with frank discussions on relationships and career, among other topics.

The first three podcast episodes, airing today, will include an interview with shoe designer Beverly Feldman, psychotherapist and Fortune 500 executive coach Dr. Daryl Appleton, and Emmy-winning co-host of New York Live’s, Jacque Reid.

The podcasts serve as a how-to discussion and include: How-to modernize your wardrobe and recycle pieces that you already own; how-to get back at your husband or boyfriend after a falling out; and how-to make peace with yourself, from you career to how you look.

According to Erani, he is sharing what he has learned over the decades from listening to his clients and their counterparts, along with his own advice and support.

Watch on FN

Erani is a veteran of the New York fashion community. He feted Chuckies in 1980, with older brother Chuck Erani. Today, Chuckies offers a collection of footwear and accessories sold through a new single location on New York’s Upper East Side. His signature footwear collection is also available at ritcherani.com.

The podcast is easily accessed on Apple TV via Vimeo and YouTube, while the audio version can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, in addition to other sites.

The retailer has also joined the COVID-19 fight by reaching out to health-care workers and moms of newborns in New York hospitals. The store has introduced a collection of tie-dye scrub and bibs, to be donated to the maternity unit. In addition, 10% of sales from the collection — which also includes a range of women’s, kids and babywear — will be donated to the facility. The range is available by special order through @chuckiesnewyork.

For those interested in hearing more from footwear designers, Beverly Feldman has authored a book, “Too Much Is Not Enough,” offering a peek into her life through telexes, letters and emails collected over 30 years documenting the ups and downs of the shoe business and her own love affairs It is available on Amazon.