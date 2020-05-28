Inside Steve Madden’s Plan to Bounce Back Post Pandemic + the Retail Channel the Company Is Betting On

Steve Madden CEO Ed Rosenfeld is confident that his company has all the right elements in place to emerge strongly post pandemic.

In a conference call following the company’s first-quarter earnings release, the executive said that Madden plans to capitalize on the strength of its company’s portfolio, accelerate its e-commerce business and further build private-label partnerships with mass retailers.

While it’s clear that the recovery will be uneven — wholesale revenue has trended down about 75% in April and May and retail stores have just started to reopen — market watchers are upbeat about the long-term picture.

“They are better set up for when things improve than I thought they would be,” said Susquehanna Financial analyst Sam Poser. “I think we’re playing a 2021 game. There are so many unknowns and so much inventory in marketplace.” The analyst also cited the strength of the company’s portfolio, particularly the flagship Steve Madden brand and Blondo.

The New York-based company today revealed adjusted first-quarter profits of $13 million, or earnings of 16 cents per share, compared to last year’s income of $35.1 million, or 42 cents per diluted share. Revenues decreased 13.6% to $359.2 million. (Analysts were expecting earnings of 20 cents per share and sales of $356.3 million.)

Rosenfeld reiterated the company’s strong financial position and stepped-up focus on bolstering liquidity. Steve Madden has suspended share repurchases, halted its quarterly cash dividend and drawn down $50 million from its existing credit facility. Like many other companies, it implemented furloughs and pay cuts, as well as reduced nonessential operating expenses, capital expenditures and planned inventory receipts.

Here, in excerpts from the call, Rosenfeld talks about the outlook for fall, the status of store reopenings and why the company is better positioned than its competitors.

The wholesale equation:

“In April and May, wholesale revenue is trending down approximately 75%. The majority of our shipments the last 2 months have been private label products to the mass merchants that have kept their stores open throughout the crisis. Branded wholesale revenue has been modest. We expect it to start to build slightly in June with more meaningful improvement beginning in July.”

Reopening progress:

“In the U.S., it’s only been a week that we’ve been open, and it’s 15 stores. You’re talking about just a little bit more than 10% of our store base. But so far, the stores are running down about 60% in sales, although the last two days have been considerably better, down about 40%. I caution everybody not to put too much weight on results from 1 week in a little more than 10% of the store base…In terms of geography, the one call out is a store in Orlando. That’s a very big volume door for us. That’s been, by far, our weakest store — probably not surprising given there’s a pretty significant attraction in Orlando (Disney World) that’s not operating and not driving traffic. Our best store has been in Atlanta.” Ed Rosenfeld and Steve Madden in 2012

The inventory issue: