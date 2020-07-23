Re-route my subscription: Click here

Skechers Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat, Sales Recovery Appears to Be on the Horizon

By Samantha McDonald
Skechers logo seen at one of their branches. (Photo by Keith Mayhew / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
CREDIT: Keith Mayhew/AP

Shares for Skechers USA Inc. are higher in after-hours trading following the release of its better-than-expected financial report, which showed signs that a sales recovery is on the horizon for the brand.

For the second quarter ended June 3, the Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based company posted a net loss of $68.1 million and diluted loss per share of 44 cents, compared with the prior year’s profits of $75.2 million and earnings per share of 49 cents. Revenues decreased 42% to $729.5 million.

Analysts had forecasted a loss of 66 cents per share and revenues of $659.7 million. Skechers’ stock subsequently rose nearly 8% to $33.50 as of 4:30 p.m. ET.

The shoe maker recorded a 37.8% drop in its international business and 47.3% dip for its domestic arm. Its international sales declines were partially offset by an 11.5% increase in China.

With nearly all of its locations around the world shuttered at some point during the quarter due to government-mandated closures, Skechers saw a 428.2% surge in its e-commerce business. (Its direct-to-consumer business as a whole, however, fell 47.1%.)

“Despite the challenges of the second quarter, we are optimistic about the early-stage recovery we are seeing in much of our business, including a return to growth in China and the explosive growth of our e-commerce channel,” CFO John Vandemore said in a statement.

COO David Weinberg added, “While every country’s recovery has been unique, we began to see a similar recovery trend, first reflected in China and now extending into other markets globally including Australia, Germany, South Korea and Taiwan.”

Today, more than 90% of outposts in Skechers’ global brick-and-mortar fleet have reopened to the public. In an effort to maintain financial flexibility, the company drew down $490 million from its unsecured credit facility in the first quarter and ended the second quarter with cash, equivalents and investments worth $1.56 billion.

“Skechers, like most businesses around the world, has never faced a more challenging time than during the pandemic, which caused the closing of nearly every market worldwide,” CEO Robert Greenberg said. “In the face of this ongoing challenge, I am extremely proud of our company. We are a resilient organization driven by a dedicated and flexible team determined to do what it takes to not only survive but position ourselves for a return to profitability.”

For the first six months of the year, Skechers logged a net loss of $19 million and diluted loss per share of 12 cents, compared with the prior year’s $183.9 in profits and $1.19 in earnings per share. Revenues during that period dove 22.2% to $1.97 billion. It did not provide further financial guidance due to uncertainties stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

