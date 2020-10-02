Crocs Investors Are Loving The Brand’s Buzzy Collabs: Is Justin Bieber Next? 

When it comes to Crocs’ buzzy collaborations, investors like what they see.

After the sold-out Bad Bunny clog collaboration with Crocs went live at 12 p.m. EST on Wednesday, shares have been on a steady upswing, trading at a peak of $48.09 on Thursday.

What’s more, Justin Bieber teased his a possible collaboration with the brand on his Instagram yesterday. Bieber simply captioned the photo “Soon.” The image featured a pair of orange Crocs floating in a pool, including indistinguishable Jibbitz charms attached. Crocs has yet to release any info about the new partnership.

As of 3 p.m. EST today, Crocs is trading at $45.68 during a session that has seen mixed trading across the market amid President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis and the September jobs report.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the clog maker continues to exceed expectations. For the second quarter, the Crocs recorded diluted earnings per share that surged 71.2% to $1.01 on an adjusted basis — well above the prior year’s 59 cents per share and analysts’ bets of 14 cents per share. Revenues, on the other hand, declined 7.6% to $331.5 million but still beat Wall Street’s forecasts of $249.6 million.

Its e-commerce business served as another bright spot, growing 67.7% in the period ended June 30. Although wholesale revenues declined 19.5% and retail revenues fell 41.8%, retail comps advanced 10.5% on a constant currency basis upon the brand’s store reopenings.

Collaborations has been key to the brand awareness and recent success. The Bad Bunny “Glow Up” Classic Clog sold-out within minutes this week at its $60 price tag. Now, it’s reselling for more than three times its retail price at StockX, Ebay and GOAT.

Crocs x Bad Bunny “Glow Up” Classic Clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Bieber’s Crocs collab is rumored to launch this month. He would join the company’s star-studded partner roster including Ruby Rose, Luke Combs and Post Malone.

