×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

It’s Official — You’ll Soon Be Able to Buy Crocs at Foot Locker and Finish Line

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Justin Bieber has teamed up with Crocs to design his own pair of Classic Clogs, as well as eight custom Jibbitz charms, which 'match his good vibes and laid-back style'. The limited edition collection launches globally on October 13. Bieber said: "As an artist, it's important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally. With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear." The Crocs X Justin Bieber with drew Classic Clog pulls inspiration from the signature yellow of Bieber's personal clothing brand, drew house, according to the brand. "Croctober is a monumental time of year for Crocs fans, so it made sense to up the ante by collaborating with an authentic fan – and one of the world's biggest superstars – Justin Bieber," said Heidi Cooley, Head of Global Marketing for Crocs. "Having a creative of Justin's caliber wearing Crocs shoes is of the highest compliments, and definitely hasn't gone unnoticed. But it's his belief in being true to yourself, a value we share, that makes this special partnership so authentic and exciting." The limited-edition collaboration will be priced at $59.99 USD. Please credit Courtesy of Ryan Good/Crocs/MEGA. 08 Oct 2020 Pictured: The Crocs X Justin Bieber with drew Classic Clog pulls inspiration from the signature yellow of Bieber's personal clothing brand, drew house, and includes eight custom Jibbitz™ charms designed to match his good vibes and laid-back style. Photo credit: Ryan Good/Crocs/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706371_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A pair of Justin Bieber's limited-edition Crocs Classic Clogs.
CREDIT: Ryan Good/Crocs/MEGA

Crocs Inc. capped off the trading day 5% higher on the heels of a stellar third quarter — driven by a combination of trend-right products, buzzy collaborations and targeted marketing efforts. And, as the casual clog maker solidifies its brand strength in otherwise challenging times, it’s upped its distribution game, too: Heading into the fourth quarter, the company has added two new retail partners, Foot Locker and Finish Line, to expand its presence in the specialty athletic sector.

The brand has already tested the waters with Foot Locker, making available at its stores the limited-edition collaboration with Bad Bunny released in late September. Over the past few months, Crocs has also released a series of highly anticipated collections with other big names in entertainment like Justin Bieber and Luke Combs. It also continues to benefit from its digital-first marketing strategy, which the brand said is getting another $7 million investment in the back half of the fiscal year.

Related

Crocs & Luke Combs Reunite for the Spookiest & Fuzziest Clogs to Date

Crocs Just Blew Past Wall Street's Forecasts -- Here's What It Says It'll Do for the Rest of the Year

Crocs Debuts a Limited-Edition, Triple-Strap Clog for "Croc Day"

For the period ended Sept. 30, Crocs shared that it sold 16.9 million pairs of shoes — an increase of 6.2% from the prior year. According to its proprietary survey this year, the business saw double-digit advancements in each of its key metrics: brand desirability, brand relevance and brand consideration.

Watch on FN

“Our brand strength and lean inventory led to fewer promotions, which coupled with price increases and product mix boosted our gross margins,” explained CEO Andrew Rees. “We’re even more confident now than a year ago about the Crocs brand strength and our long-term growth potential.”

With fewer markdowns and discounts, Crocs’ average selling price during the quarter rose 8.8% to $21.36. Still, consumers appeared to flock to the casual shoemaker: Sales of clogs improved 31% year over year, representing 72% of total footwear revenues, compared with the prior year’s 62% share. Jibbitz also continued to exhibit strength; sales for the category doubled for the quarter versus last year.

The Niwot, Colo.-based firm said that it canceled sandal receipts early in the pandemic, leading revenues for the style to fall by 4%. (It made up 19% of overall shoe sales in Q3, versus 22% in 2019.) Looking to next year’s product pipeline, it expects to deliver more sandals, including its Classic Slide as well as Brooklyn and Tulum silhouettes.

During the third quarter, Crocs logged adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, while last year’s EPS amounted to 57 cents. Wall Street had been anticipating earnings of 69 cents. Revenues increased 15.7% to $361.7 million, versus analysts’ forecasts of $339.6 million. E-commerce gained 36.3% to $80 million, while retail revenues ascended 8.9% to $117.2 million and the wholesale business climbed 12.4% to $164.5 million.

“We’ll be growing the brand through our digital business and through our wholesale business,” Rees added. “Over the long term, we believe our digital presence on both our sites and those of our partners will allow us to serve our consumers in their preferred channel and will continue to be a competitive advantage relative to other footwear brands.”

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad