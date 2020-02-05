Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors Parent Expects to Lose $100M Due to Coronavirus

Capri Holdings Ltd. is not immune to the impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The London-based firm — parent to Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo — downwardly revised its revenue forecast for the year to $5.65 billion and projected lower earnings per share in the range of $4.45 to $4.50. (Its prior guidance put sales at $5.8 billion, with downward adjustment shaving more than $100 million off of that estimate, and adjusted EPS of $4.95.) Management attributed the change to the health emergency related to the coronavirus, which has already killed nearly 500 and sickened more than 24,000.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of China, including our own employees located in this region, as well as all of those affected by the virus globally. We hope for a speedy and positive resolution to this crisis,” said chairman and CEO John Idol. “The situation in China and the measures being taken to protect the population are having a material impact on our business.”

Related J-Lo Wears Jimmy Choo x Timberland Boots With Sequined Boyfriend Jeans on Super Bowl Weekend Every Outfit From the Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show J-Lo's Daughter Emme Brings Down the House at Super Bowl 54 in Versace Combat Boots

Industry leaders have been keeping a close eye on China in the wake of the outbreak, which has been designated a public health emergency of international concern. Despite those fears, Capri expressed confidence in its businesses, delivering revenues and earnings per share above consensus bets. Adjusted EPS for the third quarter came in at $1.66, compared with predictions of $1.59, while sales improved 9.2% to $1.57 billion, versus analysts’ forecasts of $1.54 billion.

As of 9:00 a.m. ET, Capri’s stock was up close to 5% at $32.23. While Michael Kors logged a 5.1% revenue decrease to $1.21 billion, Jimmy Choo’s sales rose 1.9% to $165 million and Versace’s sales totaled $195 million.

“The strategic initiatives for our recent acquisitions, Versace and Jimmy Choo, continue to gain traction, and we believe we are on the right path to position Michael Kors for future growth,” Idol added. “Longer term, as we continue to execute against our strategies, we are confident in our ability to deliver multiple years of revenue and earnings growth.”

Want more?

Capri Misses Estimates as Hong Kong Protests Hit Versace and Jimmy Choo

What Wolverine, Capri and More Fashion Groups Are Saying About Trump’s New China Tariffs

Michael Kors Becomes Capri Holdings, Closes Versace Buyout