Salehe Bembury Shares Alleged Police Profiling Incident on Instagram

Versace designer Salehe Bembury took to Instagram late yesterday to show an alleged police profiling incident in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“BEVERLY HILLS WHILE BLACK. I’M OK, MY SPIRIT IS NOT,” Bembury captioned the video.

In the clip shared on his Instagram grid, which shows the Versace VP of sneakers and men’s footwear with two police officers, he stated, “I’m in Beverly Hills right now and I’m getting f**king searched for shopping at the store I work for and just being Black.” Bembury also asked the officers, “You checked my ID, what’s going on? Do I have anything on my record?” and was then told he was free to go.

On his Instagram Stories, Bembury further detailed the incident.

Related Hailey Baldwin Elevates Her Trench Coat & Trousers in the Chicest Spike Heels Versace's Sporty-Sexy Platforms and Colorful Slip Dresses Just Gave Us Something to Look Forward To For Spring 2021 Emma Roberts Says She's Not Supposed to Talk About This Chic Versace Look

Bembury said he was in Beverly Hills to congratulate Mike Amiri on the opening of his store and stopped into Versace after. Following the visit, the designer explained that the police officers pulled up to him as he was in his car and claimed he jaywalked, and after Bembury apologized he was asked to turn around, patted down, took his phone from him and was told not go in his pockets. Bembury said he then asked if he could record the situation.

Watch on FN

“I’m safe and I’m good but it’s f**ked because I was doing nothing wrong, casually walking down the street with just a big ass Versace bag,” Bembury said on Instagram Stories.

Donatella Versace weighed in on the incident via Instagram today.

“I am appalled this happened to Salehe Bembury today. He has been a consultant at Versace for a long time and the behavior he experienced is totally unacceptable. He was stopped on the street solely for the color of his skin. Stay strong @salehebembury. Sending you love and support,” she wrote on the social media platform.

FN has reached out to the Beverly Hills Police Department for comment.

Stay tuned for more updates.