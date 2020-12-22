Adidas Inks Deal With Jerry Lorenzo and Fear of God

Adidas now has another high-profile partner.

The German sportswear giant announced today that it has entered a long-term partnership with the Jerry Lorenzo-led label Fear of God. With the deal, Adidas said Lorenzo will drive the creative and business strategy for its basketball division.

Additionally, Adidas said the partnership will yield the third pillar of the Fear of God house, dubbed Fear of God Athletics, which it stated will focus on performance basketball and active lifestyle products and compliment the brand’s Essentials and Fear of God luxury pillars.

“This is a role that is unprecedented in its very nature and nuanced attribution that it defies all titles and traditional definitions. This is a fearless move where shared vision and conviction are at the heart of the accretion of two brands shaping sports and culture, with the purpose to truly multiply our nuanced strengths to revolutionize the performance basketball industry forever,” Lorenzo said in a statement. “Adidas and Fear of God share the same dream for the future of basketball, on and beyond the court, and we look forward to changing the face of the industry through a new model that will unfold before us in the coming years.”

Related Anwar Hadid Makes a Case for Shell-Toe Sneakers & Puffer Jackets Adidas Is Releasing a Bold Green Colorway of Pharrell Williams' Acclaimed Hu NMD Before Christmas Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 'Clay Brown' Is Arriving Soon

Brian Grevy, Adidas executive board member responsible for Global Brands, added: “The global impact that Jerry Lorenzo and Fear of God has had on culture and the industry is undeniable. Jerry is a creative visionary and embodies a true expression of the entrepreneurial spirit today. Jerry’s authentic connection to sport, deep understanding of the footwear industry and past, and ability to reinterpret heritage and visualize the future excites us. We look forward to working with him to inspire the next generation of basketball creatives, athletes and communities.”

Watch on FN

Prior to Adidas, Lorenzo was aligned with Nike, a move he revealed in a December 2017 post on Instagram would come in 2018. While with Nike, Lorenzo and Fear of God delivered several coveted sneakers with the athletic giant including the Nike Air Fear of God 1 and the Nike Air Fear of God Moccasin. He also created sneakers with other Nike Inc. brands during his time partnering with the company, such as Converse.