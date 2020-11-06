The Collabs: Chinese Laundry Is the Official Footwear Sponsor for Miss USA + More

Nov. 5, 2020: Chinese Laundry announced that it is the official footwear sponsor for the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, Confidently Beautiful Virtual Contest. For the Miss USA contestants, the brand will be providing its Always and Faire silhouettes, and, for the Miss Teen USA contestants, the Teri and Britney designs. The event takes will be televised nationally and will air online on both Nov. 7 and Nov. 9.

News From November 2020

Oct. 29, 2020: L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder is officially here. After debuting at New York Fashion Week in February, the collaboration between the outdoor brand and menswear designer has hit websites and stores. Dubbed the “From Away Collection,” it features a 50-piece assortment — composed of the L.L.Bean Boot, Portuguese cotton flannel chamois shirts, puffer vests and Norwegian sweaters, among other merchandise — inspired by a mash-up of “Maine outdoorsman and downtown New Yorker,” explained Snyder. It also marks the largest collaboration to date for the Maine-based company. “Working closely with Todd to comb through our archives for inspiration, it became clear that he gets our history and our brand, and we couldn’t think of a more perfect fit,” added Owen Kelly, VP of product creation for L.L.Bean. The limited-edition pieces are available for purchase in select L.L.Bean and Todd Snyder locations, as well as online at www.LLBean.com and www.ToddSnyder.com.

Oct. 26, 2020: Torrid has teamed up with Betsey Johnson to revive the archives from her ’88 and ’89 runway shows through a holiday collection. The limited-edition line — which includes more than 60 items spanning footwear, ready-to-wear, accessories and intimates — celebrates the designer’s signature punk-rock style and incorporates romantic florals, fun prints and classic plaids. Priced from $78 to $108, the shoe collection alone includes 12 silhouettes, from a skull-printed high-top sneaker and studded combat boot to a plaid bow slingback with rhinestones. The collection is available for purchase on Torrid.com and at select Torrid stores.