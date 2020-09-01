The Collabs: Sanuk Debuts Eco-Friendly Shoes With Wetsuit Brand Kassis+Surf

Sept. 1, 2020: Sanuk is introducing a capsule collection with cosmic wetsuit brand Kassis+Surf and its founder, professional athlete Kassia Meador. Dropping today, the women’s collection features sandals and sneakers made of low-impact materials including hemp and recycled plastic bottles while fusing Kassia’s signature psychedelic style. The line features tie-dye prints and custom Southwest artwork across two key styles: the Pair O Dice and Yoga Sling 3. Both retail for $45 and are available now on Sanuk.com.

Sanuk x Kassis+Surf Yoga Sling 3. CREDIT: Courtesy photo/Sanuk

And here are more launches from last month:

Aug. 20, 2020: As part of its new Project Earth initiative, Selfridges is hosting a pop-up shop for eco-friendly sneaker brand Cariuma. Following the label’s sustainable ethos, the pop-up is outfitted with tables made from Mycelium, a natural material derived from mushrooms. It’s also home to a miniature tree farm for eight weeks. All shoppers who visit the location will be given a plant of their own in a biodegradable, plantable pot. The pop-up is situated on the second floor of Selfridges’ Oxford Street storefront and features a mix of Cariuma‘s classic styles and new fall launches.

Aug. 20, 2020: Havaianas is helping celebrate the 100th anniversary of hat brand New Era, for a capsule collection of bucket hats, trucker hats, classic caps and flip-flops. All items will feature both brands’ logos, with both the Trucker style and 9Twenty classic hat including New Era’s signature silver stamp, identifying them as a signature New Era style. The limited-edition collection is available on Havaianas.com and select Havaianas stores. The unisex flip-flops retail for $26, with the hats at $26 to $32.

Aug. 17, 2020: For the 14th year in a row, Vans is partnering with Japanese brand WTAPS for the Vault by Vans x WTPAS release, a two-drop series of styles that combine Vans’ classic styles with WTAPS’ military-inspired looks with an urban vibe. The collection features the WTAPS logo and GPS coordinates printed along the outsole of the OG Old School and OG Slip-on styles. The first release will include versions in white with black outsoles, and black versions with orange outsoles. The first drop will be available on Aug. 22 at select Vault by Vans dealers. A second drop will hit later in the season and include apparel.