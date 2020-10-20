The Collabs: Suicoke Taps The Weeknd For a Streetwear-Style Sandal, Sperry Releases a New Shoe with Rowing Blazers & More

Oct. 20, 2020: Hit Japanese label Suicoke tapped The Weeknd and his XO label for a new, must-have footwear collab. The two brands came together for a slip-on sandal featuring a Velcro strap and a removable logo patch branded with the singer’s logo. The sandals drop on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. ET and will be available at shop.theweeknd.com and suicoke.ca/.

Oct. 7, 2020: Sebago and French multi-brand store, THE NEXT DOOR have teamed up on an exclusive collection designed to embody street culture and a sense of sartorial freedom. The collection includes a pair of colorful sneakers and two contemporary boat shoe styles done in various neutral tones and rich autumnal hues like burgundy and orange. The capsule also includes a pullover sweatshirt done in two coordinating colorblock finishes. It’s available to purchase online at www.sebago.fr and www.thenextdoor.fr, as well as at a pop-up shop in THE NEXT DOOR’s Parisian concept store. Prices start at $117.

Oct. 6, 2020: Sperry and Rowing Blazers continue with their collaboration together by launching a new style. The Unisex Sperry x Rowing Blazers Cloud CVO Croquet Striper Sneaker is available now on Sperry.com for $120. The colorful sneaker features Rowing Blazer’s signature croquet stripe rugby fabric and a sturdy vulcanized rubber sole from Sperry.

Oct. 6, 2020: Vault by Vans and Opening Ceremony have partnered with The Magritte Foundation on a line of limited-edition shoes that feature the surrealist Belgian artist’s work. The collection features three pairs of shoes adorned with motifs from the great artist’s paintings, The Lovers (Les Amants) and Memory of a Journey (Souvenir de Voyage). Over the past 10 years, Vans and Opening Ceremony have worked together on a range of collabs. This is notably the second time the Magritte Foundation has collaborated with Opening Ceremony after the brand launched a spring ’14 ready-to-wear collection inspired by the surrealist. The shoe collab is available on Openingceremony.com.

Oct. 5, 2020: Reef and holiday apparel company Tipsy Elves have teamed up on a series of slippers that are sure to let out a laugh during the giving season. The collection includes four slippers that show scenes of Santa and his reindeer up to no good. The Reef x Tipsy Elves collection is now available on both Reef.com and Tipsyeleves.com for $50.