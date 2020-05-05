The Collabs: 424 Reworks a Trio of Adidas Originals Sneakers

May 5, 2020: Guillermo Andrade-founded label 424 has collaborated with Adidas Originals once again, this time on a trio of sneakers including the iconic Superstar. The lineup features the SC Premiere and Pro Model, two looks 424 has remixed before. The SC Premiere is executed in a clean white colorway with a red 424 tag on the tongue. The Pro Model will come in two colorways, white and black, with the 424 logo on the heels. The Superstar, which Adidas Originals said is Guillermo’s all-time favorite sneaker, utilizes an all-white colorway with “Shelltoe” written on the upper in gold and a red and black 424 tag on the tongue. The SC Premiere will retail for $140, the Pro Models will sell for $180 each and a price of $160 has been set for the Superstar. All of the looks will arrive May 8 via Adidas.com.

424 x Adidas Originals SC Premiere. CREDIT: Courtesy

424 x Adidas Originals Superstar. CREDIT: Courtesy

424 x Adidas Originals Pro Model in white. CREDIT: Courtesy

424 x Adidas Originals Pro Model in black. CREDIT: Courtesy

The Collabs: April 2020

The Collabs: March 2020

The Collabs: February 2020

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn a commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.