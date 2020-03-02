The Collabs: Teva Partners With Opening Ceremony Inspired by Urban Explorers + More

March 2, 2020: Teva and fashion retailer Opening Ceremony are joining forces for a three-style collection. Inspired by urban explorers, the designs have a futuristic feel, incorporating neons and metallics. The first of the three drops, the Hurricane Sock, is a hybrid model that takes the socks-with-sandals trend to new heights with an upper knitted from Lurex yarns, complete with adjustable straps. The unisex style is available beginning on March 5, and retails for $150. The second drop consists of two styles: a Flatform Universal and Hurricane XLT2 Gladiator, to be released next month. All styles are sold on Teva.com, Openingceremony.com, Opening Ceremony stores and select retailers globally.

