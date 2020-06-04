The Collabs: Salomon x The Broken Arm, Adidas x Hyke, Amrose x Mira Mikati + More News

June 4, 2020: Hip Parisian concept store The Broken Arm has been collaborating with Salomon for five years, putting a more fashion forward spin on styles rooted in mountaineering. Newest iteration started off as an alpine trail boot with protective, water-repellent spat but has been reimagined with tweaked proportions, adapted opening mechanism and color palette. An accompanying campaign lensed by Salvatore Caputo features additional collaborator, local Parisian florist Louis-Géraud Castor of Castor Fleuriste. He creates living arrangements for the boutique with locally sourced blooms from nurseries in the Ile-de-France region surrounding Paris which formed the backdrop for the shoot.

The Broken Arm x Salomon x Castor Fleuriste CREDIT: Salvatore Caputo

June 3, 2020: After a three year hiatus, Hyke has reunited with Adidas for a performance line featuring both apparel and footwear. Hyke has redesigned the Ultraboost running shoe in white, black, and khaki with tape hook closure and the marble graphic detail on the heel cap and mid sole. The collaboration also features the relaunch of the AOH 001 sneaker from the previous collection. This model is inspired by Haillet, which was a Stan Smith prototype and comes in both classic white and python. Matching apparel includes dresses, tops and leggings as well as accessories like hats. Following a pre launch at the adidas Originals Tokyo store and Isetan Shinjuku, the collaboration launches globally on June 13.

Adidas x Hyke CREDIT: Hyke

June 2, 2020: Amrose Paris has teamed up with Mira Mikati for a second time. The mismatched limited edition shoe features colorful childlike renderings of a tortoise and an elephant along with slogans ‘slow down’ and ‘there’s no rush’. All the brand’s footwear is hand crocheted by women in Kurdistan and the collaboration slip-ons come with a special hand embroidered mask to match. The idea is to promote slow fashion so each kit will only be produced on demand. Preorders are available between Thursday June 4 and June 25 from the brand’s website.