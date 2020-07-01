Re-route my subscription: Click here

The Collabs: Jonathan Cohen and Tidal NY Collaborate On Sustainably Made Sandals + More

Our Flower Shop by Jonathan Cohen x Tidal NY sandals.
July 1, 2020: Jonathan Cohen joins forces with Tidal New York for a third collaborative collection — this time debuting a series of summer-ready flip flops. As part of Cohen’s Our Flower Shop line, the pairs will be made in Tidal’s low waste factor in New York for a sustainable twist. The sandals retail for $40 per pair and will be available exclusively on July 15 at JonathanCohen.com and TidalNewYork.com. As part of the new collection, the brands will also be donating 30% of the proceeds to the Greyston Foundation, an organization that transforms lives through breaking the cycle of poverty with community efforts, job opportunities and no-cost development programs.

Our Flower Shop by Jonathan Cohen x Tidal NY sandals.
