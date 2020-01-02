The Collabs: Gucci Partners With Disney on a Mickey Mouse-Themed Chinese New Year Collection

Jan. 2, 2020: On Jan. 25, Chinese New Year begins, ushering in the Year of the Rat. To go with the theme, Gucci has teamed up with arguably the most famous (albeit not real) rodent on the planet: Disney‘s Mickey Mouse. Gucci’s Chinese New Year capsule includes ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories, with Mickey’s likeness emblazoned across everything from Princetown slippers and slip-on sneakers to iPhone cases and wallets. The collection is accompanied by advertising featuring actress Ni Ni, designer and poet Zoë Bleu and actor Earl Cave. Harmony Korine photographed and directed the campaign. The capsule will roll out in select stores and at Gucci.com beginning on Friday, Jan. 3.

