Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Collabs: Sanuk and Grateful Dead Team Up for Styles for the Whole Family

By Barbara Schneider-Levy
Barbara Schneider-Levy

Barbara Schneider-Levy

More Stories By Barbara

View All
Sanuk x Grateful Dead Kids
Sanuk x Grateful Dead Kids'Walker style.
CREDIT: Sanuk

Feb. 4, 2020: Sanuk is once again partnering with rock band, Grateful Dead, for a collection of comfort-driven psychedelic styles for men, women, and kids. The series includes updates to the Yoga Sling 2, Furreal Classic flip flop, Donna and Vagabond Surfer styles, building off the first collection which debuted in April 2019. For the first time, a kids’ style, the Walker, is being included that’s detailed with the signature Grateful Dead dancing bears. Retail prices range from $36 to $60. The line is available on Sanuk.com through April 1, then available in retail stores.

Want more?

The Collabs: January 2020

The Collabs: December 2019

The Collabs: November 2019

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad