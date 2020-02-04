The Collabs: Sanuk and Grateful Dead Team Up for Styles for the Whole Family

Feb. 4, 2020: Sanuk is once again partnering with rock band, Grateful Dead, for a collection of comfort-driven psychedelic styles for men, women, and kids. The series includes updates to the Yoga Sling 2, Furreal Classic flip flop, Donna and Vagabond Surfer styles, building off the first collection which debuted in April 2019. For the first time, a kids’ style, the Walker, is being included that’s detailed with the signature Grateful Dead dancing bears. Retail prices range from $36 to $60. The line is available on Sanuk.com through April 1, then available in retail stores.

