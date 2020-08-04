The Collabs: Timberland Teams Up with Liberty London for Floral Collection + More

Aug. 4, 2020: Timberland has crossed the pond for a women’s collection in collaboration with Liberty of London. The U.K. brand is interpreting three women’s shoe styles — the 6-inch boot, Delphiville sneaker and Bria chukka — with colorful floral and botanical prints from its fabric house. All the looks are mindful of the environment, with the 6-inch boot featuring PrimaLoft insulation made from at least 70% recycled materials, the Delphiville sneaker incorporating ReBOTL fabric linings made of 40% recycled plastic, and the Bria made with leather from a tanner rated silver for best environmental practices. The collection retails from $100-$170 and is available at Timberland.com and in select stores.

Timberland x Liberty Delphiville sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

July 30, 2020: Casual California-based brand Sanuk, has teamed up with Airstream Supply Company, best known for its silver bullet travel trailers, for a capsule collection of men’s and women’s styles for today’s road trippers. The 4-style series marries Sanuk’s best-selling styles with the Airstream’s adventurous spirit and includes playful details such as embroidered trailer patches and pink lawn flamingo prints. “As summertime comes to its peak, we’re thrilled to partner with Sanuk on this collection of Airstream — themed footwear,” said Bob Wheeler, president and CEO of Airstream. “Airstreamers travel to relax, recharge and have fun, and Sanuk’s comfortable approach to casual footwear will appeal to both Airstream owners and those who dream of one day hitting the road in a silver bullet.” For men, there’s the Furreal Classic flip-flop and Vagabond style, while for women there’s the Yoga Sling 2 and Donna style. The collection is available on Sanuk.com and retails from $35-$55.

Sanuk x Airstream’s capsule collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sanuk

July 28, 2020: Teva and fellow outdoor brand Cotopaxi are sharing their commitment to protecting the environment by offering products made of remnant and recycled materials. The Teva x Cotopaxi collection features Teva’s classic sandal, the Original Universal, and Cotopaxi’s signature Teca windbreaker, in playful prints and neon colors. The sandal is designed with a mix of Repreve recycled polyester webbing coupled with colorful straps featuring upcycled Cotopaxi Del Dia ripstop fabrics. The Teca Half Zip windbreaker is constructed from repurposed polyester taffeta. Available in men’s and women’s styles, the sandal retails for $70, with the unisex windbreaker retailing for $90. Both will be sold in select specialty stores and online at Teva.com and Cotopaxi.com.