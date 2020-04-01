The Collabs: Mytheresa & Maison Margiela Launch Gender-Neutral Graffiti Sneakers + More

April 1, 2020: Luxury online retailer Mytheresa has collaborated with French fashion house Maison Margiela to launch an exclusive pair of gender neutral Replica sneakers, available globally from April 1st, 2020. Maison Margiela has designed a retrospective take on the house´s Replica silhouette, first shown in its spring ’99 presentation. The vintage graffiti sneakers for both men and women come with painted soles and handwritten inscriptions. The sneakers retail at around $600 and are available globally in sizes EU35-47 from today April 1st, 2020.

Here, check out some of the major collaborations announced last month.

March 27, 2020: Once again, Gola and J.Crew have joined forces. This time, for a collection of women’s sneakers. Included in the offering is the Mark Cox Trainer in gingham and Liberty Margaret Annie print, both retailing for $80. For those who prefer a walk on the wild side, there’s the Bullet Trainer in leopard calf hair at $100. All styles are available on J.Crew.com.

J. Crew and Gola’s leopard sneaker. CREDIT: Gola

March 2, 2020: Teva and fashion retailer Opening Ceremony are joining forces for a three-style collection. Inspired by urban explorers, the designs have a futuristic feel, incorporating neons and metallics. The first of the three drops, the Hurricane Sock, is a hybrid model that takes the socks-with-sandals trend to new heights with an upper knitted from Lurex yarns, complete with adjustable straps. The unisex style is available beginning on March 5, and retails for $150. The second drop consists of two styles: a Flatform Universal and Hurricane XLT2 Gladiator, to be released next month. All styles are sold on Teva.com and Openingceremony.com, and at Opening Ceremony stores and other select retailers globally.

Opening Ceremony x Teva Hurricane Sock. CREDIT: Teva

March 2, 2020: Reebok taps Gigi Hadid to front its new Ree:dux spring ’20 collection. The capsule includes revamped iterations of classics including the brand’s iconic Club C sneaker and OG Classic Leather silhouette. The new takes feature bright pops of cobalt blue and hot pink with metallic accents across the white leather uppers, all modeled in the campaign by longtime brand ambassador supermodel, Hadid. The styles both retail for $75 and are available for purchase now online at Reebok.com and in select stores.

