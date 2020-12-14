Birkenstock’s Latest Sandal Collaboration Embodies the Mantra of 2020

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we all need to “give a damn.” And now you can take that mantra with you into the new year, thanks to Birkenstock’s latest shoe collaboration.

The German footwear brand linked up with Lingua Franca to create a sleek new version of its Arizona sandal that embraces the apparel label’s empowering ethos. Best known for its sustainably sourced, fair-trade cashmere sweaters, New York-based Lingua Franca’s collection is hand-stitched with inspiring messages that range from political to humorous (like “what would Dolly do?”).

Its limited-edition Arizona sandal features the phrase “give a damn” embroidered on the side of the smooth leather straps — the first time Birkenstock has applied a script embroidered treatment to its most iconic style. The sandal also features Birkenstock’s signature contoured footbed, wrapped in leather.

Birkenstock x Lingua Franca limited-edition Arizona sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birkenstock

Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, founder of Lingua Franca, said in a statement, “I’ve been a Birkenstock fan for as long as I can remember. We share common values, including the celebration of quality craftsmanship and the utmost respect for our customers. I am humbled to be partnering with Birkenstock and excited for these special Lingua Franca Birks to spread our ‘give a damn’ message at such an important time.”

The limited-edition sandals are now available online for $350, and can be found at Birkenstock.com/us. The brands plan to donate 20% of proceeds from the project to World Central Kitchen.

Throughout 2020, Birkenstock has been going from strength to strength. Selected as Brand of the Year for the FNAAs, the label has captured the zeitgeist of this time with its emphasis on wellness and comfort.

And amid the many uncertainties this year due to the pandemic and its economic fallout, customers have seemed to gravitate in greater numbers toward products that give them some certainty. David Kahan, CEO of Birkenstock Americas, explained to FN, “I think the world needs brands that stand for something beyond just a shoe, that give people emotional and maybe even spiritual comfort.”