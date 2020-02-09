How Rewearing a Dress on the Red Carpet Can Actually Help Save the Planet

It’s Hollywood’s biggest night, but will celebrities use the Oscars to raise awareness for climate change?

Last week, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts took the opportunity to promote sustainability, encouraging attendees to not buy something new, but either rewear or rent an outfit for the red carpet. In an effort to create a carbon neutral awards ceremony, the BAFTAs also sent out a formal sustainable fashion guide created by the London College of Fashion.

The guide read: “The facts speak for themselves; textile production contributes more to climate change than international aviation and shipping combined, consumes lake-sized volumes of fresh water and creates deadly chemical and plastic pollution.”

Even though it provided renting services and re-sell sites in the U.K., along with a list of eco-friendly brands to support, it wasn’t enough to turn the red carpet green.

However, as climate change continues to confront the world as a whole, those with platforms are using it to make an impact — big or small.

Schutz, for example, is making it easier for consumers to shop consciously. The shoe brand teamed up with styling and rental service Armarium to create an “awards season bungalow” in L.A. at the Schutz Beverly Hills location. The pop-up offers a curated edit of shoes and an exclusive capsule for purchase as well as high fashion dresses to rent up until Oscar night.

Marina Larroude, head of Schutz International, said, “I’m a huge believer in renting, reducing excess from our lives, shopping consciously and reselling. Women like Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama have shown the world that we can and should rewear things. There is nothing chicer than a good repeat.”

Middleton is a good example. The Duchess of Cambridge recycled an Alexander McQueen dress that she had originally worn in 2012 to the 2020 BAFTAs. Plus, Joaquin Phoenix has continued his commitment this awards season after vowing to wear the same Stella McCartney tux for every event.

In addition, Thredup penned a letter to Oscar attendees urging them to rewear a dress this year, too.

It read: “We learned that dresses are some of the most carbon-intensive items to produce, and the biggest culprits of single-use fashion. If everyone in the U.S. wore their garments at least five more times, it would save 40 billion pounds of CO2e annually. That’s the equivalent of taking 1.4 million cars off the road for an entire day.”

Thredup is one of the largest online apparel resale marketplace, upcycling it 100-millionth item in 2019, which displaced 870,000 tons of CO2 and $7.5B in total retail value, according to the company.

Lowering your carbon footprint, which includes reducing CO2 emissions (a greenhouse gas) from entering the atmosphere, is key to making a personal impact on the planet. And Thredup has been able share data about how extending the life of clothes can combat fashion waste.

For instance, according to the Thredup Comparative Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of secondhand versus new clothing, 2019, Green Story Inc. report, the average consumer buys 66 garments a year. If 80% of these garments were purchased used it would prevent 527 lbs of CO2.

Also, if dresses were worn at least five times more than its average of seven lifetime wears, it would prevent 60 lbs of CO2, as cited in a carbon study commissioned by independent research firm Green Story Inc.

“Rewearing clothing and keeping it in use is one the simplest solutions we can all take part in,” said Thredup VP of integrated marketing Erin Wallace. “Returning one item back into the circular economy extends its life by an average of 2.2 years and reduces its carbon, waste and water footprint by 82%.” She added, “In a spotlight like the red carpet, celebrities with millions of eyes watching them have the power to set an example for the entire world. These are the kinds of moments that can begin to make major shifts in our culture.”

