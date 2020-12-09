×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Gianvito Rossi Gives Emotional Tribute to His Late Father Sergio Rossi at the FNAAs

By Katie Abel
Katie Abel

Katie Abel

More Stories By Katie

View All
Sergio Rossi, FNAA, Hall of Fame
In a touching moment, Gianvito Rossi honored his late father, the legendary shoemaker.

In the Italian footwear industry —  and across the world — Sergio Rossi’s legacy looms large. FN inducted the late legendary designer, who died in April of coronavirus, into its Hall of Fame tonight.

In a special FNAA tribute, Gianvito Rossi paid tribute to his father, who he worked alongside from a young age. “Footwear is in our family blood. I learned everything I know from him,” Gianvito said.

“My father always stood out from the crowd with his charismatic, generous … character. He had the gift for fine-tuning like no one else and could manipulate a shape by changing a single milimeter, ultimately perfecting and transforming a silhouette,” the designer said.

Michael Atmore, FN’s editorial director, talked about FN’s rich history of chronicling so many incredible Italian shoemakers; The industry has been defined by the Rossi family for decades.

Watch on FN

Sergio Rossi FNA Hall of Fame
Some of the late designer’s most enduring styles.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sergio Rossi

Riccardo Sciutto, current CEO of Sergio Rossi, also talked about the designer’s incredible legacy.

“It’s a great honor to be part of this celebration tonight, the celebration of an outstanding man and true original,” he said during the awards.

Sciutto said when he arrived at the brand four years ago, he set out to create a detailed archive of Mr. Rossi’s work. “We will never stop being inspired by his vision.”

Photo of children playing after receiving Sponsored By Soles4Souls

Helping Millions Find Their Footing

In an incredibly challenging year, Soles4Souls has continued to create sustainable jobs and provide relief in 2020.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad