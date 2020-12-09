Gianvito Rossi Gives Emotional Tribute to His Late Father Sergio Rossi at the FNAAs

In the Italian footwear industry — and across the world — Sergio Rossi’s legacy looms large. FN inducted the late legendary designer, who died in April of coronavirus, into its Hall of Fame tonight.

In a special FNAA tribute, Gianvito Rossi paid tribute to his father, who he worked alongside from a young age. “Footwear is in our family blood. I learned everything I know from him,” Gianvito said.

“My father always stood out from the crowd with his charismatic, generous … character. He had the gift for fine-tuning like no one else and could manipulate a shape by changing a single milimeter, ultimately perfecting and transforming a silhouette,” the designer said.

Michael Atmore, FN’s editorial director, talked about FN’s rich history of chronicling so many incredible Italian shoemakers; The industry has been defined by the Rossi family for decades.

Some of the late designer’s most enduring styles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sergio Rossi

Riccardo Sciutto, current CEO of Sergio Rossi, also talked about the designer’s incredible legacy.

“It’s a great honor to be part of this celebration tonight, the celebration of an outstanding man and true original,” he said during the awards.

Sciutto said when he arrived at the brand four years ago, he set out to create a detailed archive of Mr. Rossi’s work. “We will never stop being inspired by his vision.”