From Rihanna to Kanye West — Here Are the Top 10 FNAA Moments Through the Years

By Nikara Johns
Rihanna FNAA top Moments
Rihanna winning her first FNAA in 2016.
CREDIT: FN Archive

The first-ever virtual FN Achievement Awards show has come and gone, and it was filled with memorable moments on Tuesday night. Rihanna made an appearance to accept her second FNAA trophy — this time for Collaborator of the Year alongside Amina Muaddi and Jahleel Weaver. Then, designer Christian Louboutin introduced Cardi B as FN’s Style Influencer of the Year in a full circle moment. Plus, industry heavyweights such as New Balance, Crocs and Timberland won big.

While this year’s event has certainly been unforgettable, the FNAAs has as storied history of providing momentous moments — it is the Shoe Oscars, after all. Keep reading for FN’s breakdown of the Top 10 Moments Through the Years and watch it all unfold here.

10 Tom Ford received Designer of the Year in 1995.

The designer was the creative director at Gucci at the time.

Watch on FN

tom ford, fnaas, Footwear News Achievement Awards
Tom Ford at the 1995 FNAAs.
CREDIT: FN Archives

9 Christie Brinkley and her daughters prove that beauty has no age in 2018.

Brinkely and daughters Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Ray Joel received FN’s first multigenerational award for Style Influencer of the Year.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Christie Brinkley and Alexa Ray Joel
(L-R): Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Christie Brinkley and Alexa Ray Joel.
CREDIT: Clint Spaulding

8 Paris & Nicky Hilton take us back to the aughts in 2019.

The stylish sisters made an appearance to present Amina Muaddi with an award. The two walked the red carpet hand in hand.

Paris, Nicky Hilton, 2019 FNAas, red carpet
Paris (L) and Nicky Hilton at the 2019 FNAAs.
CREDIT: FN

7 J Balvin proved his style to be as bold as his music in 2019.

The singer wore a Dior ensemble and was more than humble while accepting the Style Influencer of the Year award.

j-balvin-style-fnaas-2019
J Blavin on the red carpet at the FNAAs 2019 awards in Dior.
CREDIT: FN

6 Tabitha Simmon and Hailey Baldwin are friendship goals.

After Tabitha Simmons presented Hailey Baldwin with the Style Influencer Award in 2017, the duo shared a sweet moment, which saw Baldwin kiss Simmons’ baby bump. The photo went viral.

[Hailey Baldwin and Tabitha Simmons] 2017 Footwear News
Hailey Baldwin (L) and Tabitha Simmons at the 2017 Footwear News Achievement Awards.
CREDIT: FN

5 A spirited Cuba Gooding Jr. surprised Icon winner Iris Apfel.

After taking the stage with a unfiltered speech, the actor came down and gave a kiss on the hand of Iris Apfel in 2016.

Cuba Gooding Jr., FNAA, 2016
Cuba Gooding Jr. at the 2016 FNAAs.

4 Blake Lively brings the audience to tears.

The actress gave an emotional speech about her friend and Person of the Year winner Christian Louboutin in 2010.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 30: Designer Christian Louboutin and actress Blake Lively attend Footwear News 24th Annual Achievement Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on November 30, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Fairchild Fashion Group)
Designer Christian Louboutin and actress Blake Lively attend Footwear News 24th Annual Achievement Awards at The Museum of Modern Art on Nov. 30, 2010 in New York City.
CREDIT: WireImage for Fairchild Fashion

3 “Sex and the City” fans rejoice at the 2014 FNAAs.

Sarah Jessica Parker won Launch of the Year for her SJP Collection shoe line.

SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in 2014.
CREDIT: Photo by Steve Eichner

2 Kanye West gave his infamous 20-minute long speech when accepting Shoe of the Year in 2015.

Kanye West took home the trophy for his Adidas Yeezy Boost sneaker and spoke on a range of topics from Taylor Swift to creativity.

Kanye West; FNAA 2015
Kanye West celebrates his Shoe of the Year win at the 2015 FN Achievement Awards.
CREDIT: Steve Eichner

1 Rihanna wowed in 2016 to accept the Shoe of the Year trophy.

Rihanna was the night’s headliner as she won the Shoe of the Year award for her Fenty Puma Creeper.

Rihanna
Rihanna at the 2016 FNAAs.
CREDIT: Clint Spaulding

