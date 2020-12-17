Chloe x Halle, Brandon Maxwell, Rick Owens & More Appear in FGI Rising Star Awards

The Fashion Group International went virtual for its Annual Rising Star Awards, which took place on Thursday evening. This year, FGI hosted the live online presentation with help from video messages from Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Rebecca Minkoff, Donna Karan, Jason Wu, Brandon Maxwell, John Demsey, Pat Cleveland and more.

To kick off the show, R&B duo Chloe x Halle made a special appearance with a keynote speech to congratulate and give words of wisdom to the emerging design stars who were nominated for tonight’s awards.

“Don’t be afraid to dig in,” said Halle. “And stay with it,” added Chloe. “The creative process is never pretty. Often it can feel lonely, isolating and desolate. Stay the course, in the end you will get there. It may not happen when you want it or you might be late, but you’ll make it.”

“FGI was founded by a group of successful women, and as young women who have already achieved so much, Chloe x Halle are role models for those who are developing their creative work today,” said Maryanne Grisz, president and CEO of FGI. “It is the inspiring words from those who have achieved success that motivates new and upcoming talent, such as our Rising Stars, especially as they navigate business during this pandemic.”

A notable winner from the awards show included Aera, the sustainable vegan shoe brand from Tina Bhojwani and Jean-Michel Cazabat. They took home the trophy in the Accessories— Handbag/Footwear category.

Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy also made an appearance during the virtual event to present the award for best All Gender Product. “We are all about supporting and endorsing a scrappy outsider,” said Owens, before presenting APOTTS by Aaron Potts with the award.

Other winners included Reese Cooper for Menswear as well as Epperson and AKNVAS in a tie for Womenswear.