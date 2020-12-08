NBA Host Christian Crosby Reveals He Once Worked as a Stock Boy at Foot Locker During the FNAAs

During chairman, president and CEO Dick Johnson’s induction into the FN Hall of Fame tonight, Philadelphia 76ers in-arena host Christian Crosby revealed that he once worked at Foot Locker.

The NBA personality shared his story while presenting Johnson with the prestigious honor as part of the 34th annual FN Achievement Awards, which for the first time is being held virtually.

“Foot Locker has completely and utterly changed my life. My journey goes back with Foot Locker 10-plus years,” Crosby said. “Honestly, I started out as a stock boy and then had to work my way up from there.”

The Live Life Nice founder, who is now a vendor at Foot Locker, filmed his message while wearing one of his brand’s signature hoodies, which had the word “nice” inscribed across the chest.

“One thing that always stood out to me at Foot Locker was that it never felt like a company or business, it felt more like a family,” Crosby added about his experience working for the footwear retailer.

At 18, Crosby became a trampoline dunker for the Philidelphia 76ers and continues his career with the NBA team as the in-house host for games. In 2014, he launched Live Life Nice, an apparel company that aims to inspire and motivate people to be nice.

“Ten-plus years later, here I am as a vendor with Foot Locker. You guys believe in style, you believe in individuality, you believe in creators and you believe in your community. I’m living proof of that and I really truly appreciate you,” said Crosby as he congratulated Johnson with the honor.

For the past several years, Johnson has led the company toward tremendous sales growth, while also keeping dedicated to charitable efforts and empowering youth culture.

“Summer of 2020 showed us again how important and how integral youth culture is to our future,” said Johnson during his induction into the Hall of Fame.

But the executive, who started his retail career two decades ago with Eastbay, in Wausau, Wisc., remained humble when accepting the accolades.

“To my Foot Locker family, thank you for all that you do. The work and the effort are tremendous,” said Johnson. “From a simple start in small-town Wisconsin to leading this incredible team. I’m simply amazed at the journey and inspired by what’s to come. It’s truly an honor to join this elite Hall of Fame club and to be honored tonight amongst so many great brands, designers and trailblazers. Congratulations to all.”

For 34 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards ­— often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The first virtual FNAAs are presented in partnership with The Style Room Powered by Zappos, and sponsors FDRA, Deckers Brands, Soles4Souls and Foot Locker.