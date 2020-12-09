Cardi B Wows in a Feather-Coated Dress With the Longest Nails to Accept the 2020 FN Style Influencer Award

An unapologetic and unfiltered Cardi B took home FN’s Style Infuencer of the Year Award on Tuesday night at the 2020 FN Achievement Awards — and her fashion for the occasion didn’t disappoint.

The rapper wore a dramatic feather-adorned dress that protruded from every angle. Plus, her signature long red nails couldn’t be missed during her acceptance speech.

“I’m so honored,” said Cardi. “I be trying to give ya’ll variety. I might do a Birkin with a bathing suit and then I might just do the latest Louis Vuitton, leather jacket. I like to be raunchy and I like to be chic and elegant. I get bored with doing just one thing. I’m happy that people like all my looks. I wish I could have given you more but [COVID] is a hatin’ ass bitch.”

Cardi B received her award from Christian Louboutin in a full-circle moment. She rapped about his shoes back in 2017 in hit “Bodak Yellow,” and tonight, he was able to pay it forward.

“A hell of a woman. One of a kind,” Louboutin said, “She stands and fights for what she believes in — for her freedom, liberty of speech, authenticity to everything. She is a force, she speaks her own language, the opposite of politically correct, which is so rare nowadays.”

Since her breakout moment three years ago, she has pushed the limits when it comes to everything — especially her style. And Cardi B is quickly building an empire.

She has come to influence just about everything in pop culture — from music, fashion and style to social media and politics. In November, she embarked on an even bigger role in the footwear and fashion industries, launching her own Reebok sneaker collection, which sold out almost immediately.

For 34 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards ­— often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The first virtual FNAAs are presented in partnership with The Style Room Powered by Zappos, and sponsors FDRA, Deckers Brands, Soles4Souls and Foot Locker.