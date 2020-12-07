FNAA Person of the Year Aurora James Is Fashion’s Vitamin Supplement — Why It Needs Her Bold, Brilliant Energy Daily

What’s more, James said she continues to hear a lot of “nos,” which can amplify the weight of the work.

“When you try to explain to people your value as a human and your community’s value to this country, and they still say ‘no,’ or they try to twist [what you’re saying] or tell you what they’ve already done — that is emotionally draining to me,” she said.

Aurora James for FN. CREDIT: Sage East

Still, James’ will to disprove naysayers is what drove her in 2013 to launch Brother Vellies — her luxury footwear brand that inspired the fashion world with its unique focus on craftsmanship, sustainability and equality. And it’s been the very thing that keeps her going now.

“People have told me — with such conviction — that I couldn’t do all kinds of things that have now happened in my life, like sourcing footwear in South Africa for Brother Vellies,” she said. “Right now, with [the COVID-19 crisis], I don’t have time to figure out if the economy is going to come back. Lots of people sit around and speculate about what the move is. I’ve made many moves while everyone was still speculating.”

James’ stubborn resolve to do the undoable is contagious to friends like fashion model and activist Bethann Hardison, who met James four years ago as both women were deeply involved with the CFDA.

“I’m happy to have her in my life — it’s almost like taking a vitamin supplement. She inspires me,” said Hardison. “The other day, she told me she wanted to be a venture capitalist so that she could help [minorities] get funding to start their own companies. The idea that she would even think of something like that — she has this natural sense of being an advocate.”

Hardison has endowed James with the title “daughter,” a label she has only bestowed upon on one other person: Supermodel Naomi Campbell. And it’s with good reason. “She’s young, she’s busy and she’s of a different generation than I am,” Hardison said of James. “It means something that she takes the time to reach out to me [consistently] and check in. It does my heart good.”